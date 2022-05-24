Reishi Mushroom Supplements – Types, Benefits, Uses

Anyone with an interest in natural health and wellness has likely heard of functional mushrooms. These species of fungi have benefits extending beyond their nutritional profiles, and many of them were used by humans centuries ago for a variety of purposes. Reishi is one of the more popular functional mushroom species used in supplements.

This article explores reishi, also known as Ganoderma lucidum or lingzhi, in more detail. Find out the benefits and how to use reishi supplements for the best results.

What Are Reishi Mushrooms?

Reishi mushrooms are a species of fungus that grows throughout Asia. It thrives in hot and humid climates, growing in a fan-like shape with a smooth, tan-colored surface.

Humans have eaten reishi for centuries, and it was once a part of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). It’s possible to eat reishi fresh, though the flavor is less desirable than some other mushroom species.

Nevertheless, its various benefits have popularized it in supplement form.

What Types of Supplements Are Available?

Mushroom supplements are generally made using mushroom powder. The first step is to grow high-quality mushrooms, then dry them out and mill them into a fine powder.

Mushroom powder is perhaps one of the most popular forms of supplement. It’s very versatile and can be used in numerous ways. For example, users can blend it into their morning smoothie, whip it into a latte, stir it into soups, or sprinkle it on scrambled eggs. The possibilities are endless! Reishi mushroom powder is easy to find online, but make sure you stick to a reputable brand.

If a powder is not your thing, mushroom supplements also come in the form of capsules, gummies, and more. Given reishi’s popularity, it’s pretty easy to find supplements in whichever form you prefer. Again, just ensure you’re shopping with a high-quality brand.

Reishi Mushroom Benefits

Some of reishi’s potential benefits have been studied in modern science. Most scientific tests to date have been performed on animal models or in test tubes, which means the results are not one hundred percent verifiable in humans. Nevertheless, there are some exciting seminal studies.

1. Immune Boost

Most pertinently, reishi mushroom supplements are employed for an immune boost. A few clinical studies have indicated that reishi could have immune-boosting properties.

For example, this study from 2003 found that reishi supplementation increased the activity of natural killer cells, a type of white blood cell that fights infection.

Furthermore, another study indicated that reishi could increase the number of lymphocytes, another form of white blood cell. Both of these studies involved cancer patients.

Research on healthy adults is mixed, with some research indicating improved lymphocyte function in healthy individuals and some studies reporting no improvement after several weeks.

2. Fights Fatigue and Depression

More human studies have been conducted in the arena of fatigue. In one study, researchers examined reishi’s effects on people with neurasthenia, a condition where one of the prominent symptoms is fatigue, and another is irritability.

The study involved 132 people. After eight weeks of supplementation, participants taking reishi reported reduced fatigue and increased well-being.

It’s unclear whether reishi can help healthy individuals with their energy levels, but anecdotal evidence is growing.

3. Good for the Heart

Reishi may help to increase levels of “good” HDL cholesterol while decreasing triglycerides.

However, more extensive studies and research papers have found no differences in cholesterol levels after consuming reishi. Researchers need to delve deeper to make sense of these conflicting results.

4. May Help Control Blood Sugar

A handful of research has found that some compounds in reishi may decrease blood sugar. Notably, this research was performed on animals, and there is no certainty for human users.

Plus, other research has observed mixed results on blood sugar, particularly after eating. Once again, more research is required.

5. Packed with Antioxidants

Like many other mushroom species, reishi is full of antioxidants. It’s possible to supplement the body with antioxidants via the diet, and mushrooms may be a great way to do so.

Antioxidants have a range of purposes. In general, they protect the body from oxidative stress and ensure the immune system remains healthy.

Mushroom supplements, loaded with natural antioxidants, are increasingly popular for this reason.

Final Thoughts: How to Use Reishi Mushroom for Best Results

Most users employ reishi mushroom powder as a general-use supplement. Research reveals that it has many potential benefits, but much more detailed research is required in the future to pin down its exact effects. As a result, it’s best to take the mushroom as a general wellness supplement rather than to expect specific outcomes.

Mushroom powder is one of the best ways to take reishi since it is versatile and easy to use. Many users add it to smoothies and coffees, making it a staple part of their daily routine. Others cook it into soups and stews or even make beauty serums with it.

However you use reishi, it’s essential to choose a high-quality brand with legitimate supplements. Mushroom sourcing, lab tests, and quality processing are all essential. Do sufficient research beforehand to ensure you’re buying the best mushroom powder.