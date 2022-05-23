Arby’s Wagyu Steakhouse Burger Officially Hits Menu For Limited-Time

Arby’s is getting into the burger game with a new, limited-edition burger.

Today, Arby’s officially announced the addition of a premium Wagyu Steakhouse burger to its menus across the country.

The burger has a “mouthwatering marbling, rich flavor and buttery tenderness” that comes from a blend of 52 percent American Wagyu and 48 percent ground beef.

It checks in at 6.4-ounces, which is 50 percent larger than McDonald’s quarter pounder.

Yoooo @Arbys just killed the game with a Wagyu Burger!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IgO1TD0I8T — dlux_wrld (@dlux_wrld) May 23, 2022

“Boring Burgers are a fast-foodstaple, so Arby’s felt compelled to raise the bar with a Wagyu Steakhouse Burger. Instead of focusing on making billions of mediocre burgers, we’re taking a stance on high-quality meat that deserves to be cooked properly,” said Patrick Schwing, Chief Marketing Officer of Arby’s, in a statment.

“As the meat experts, we’ve spent over two years of dedicated research and development to deliver a premium burger that redefines what’s possible from a drive thru. Overdone burgers are over and done.”

The Wagyu Steakhouse Burger will be available from May 23 to July 31 at participating locations nationwide. Prices start at $5.99 and may vary by location.