Netflix New Releases This Week: February 14 to February 20, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With February now in full swing, there are still plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 2/14-2/20
February 14
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire — NETFLIX SERIES
Fishbowl Wives — NETFLIX SERIES
February 15
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (weekly episodes)
Ridley Jones: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
February 16
Blackhat
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Triology — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Secrets of Summer — NETFLIX FAMILY
Swap Shop: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
February 17
Erax — NETFLIX FILM
Fistful of Vengeance — NETFLIX FILM
Forgive Us Our Trespasses — NETFLIX FILM
Heart Shot — NETFLIX FILM
Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life — NETFLIX COMEDY
Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow — NETFLIX SERIES
February 18
The Cuphead Show! — NETFLIX FAMILY
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (weekly episodes)
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars — NETFLIX FILM
Space Force: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Texas Chainsaw Massacre — NETFLIX FILM
February 20
Don’t Kill Me — NETFLIX FILM