Netflix New Releases This Week: February 14 to February 20, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With February now in full swing, there are still plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 2/14-2/20

February 14

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire — NETFLIX SERIES

Fishbowl Wives — NETFLIX SERIES

February 15

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (weekly episodes)

Ridley Jones: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

February 16

Blackhat

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Triology — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Secrets of Summer — NETFLIX FAMILY

Swap Shop: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

February 17

Erax — NETFLIX FILM

Fistful of Vengeance — NETFLIX FILM

Forgive Us Our Trespasses — NETFLIX FILM

Heart Shot — NETFLIX FILM

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life — NETFLIX COMEDY

Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow — NETFLIX SERIES

February 18

The Cuphead Show! — NETFLIX FAMILY

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (weekly episodes)

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars — NETFLIX FILM

Space Force: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Texas Chainsaw Massacre — NETFLIX FILM

February 20

Don’t Kill Me — NETFLIX FILM