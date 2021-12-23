The power of the internet is helping a Wheel of Fortune contestant get a brand new Audi for the holiday.

This week, a moment from the show went viral when contestant Charlene was screwed over despite correctly solving the puzzle. Charlene solved the Final Jeopardy puzzle which read “CHOOSING THE RIGHT WORD,” but host Pat Sajak said she took too long of a pause to win the prize.

Twitter was outraged and began campaigning for Charlene to get her new wheels.

Come on @WheelofFortune, the woman literally chose the right word. Give her the car. pic.twitter.com/aAaMyFeEZl — Alex Jacob (@whoisalexjacob) December 22, 2021

Well, Audi heard the cries and come through in the clutch. She will now be getting the brand new $40,000 Audi Q3 after the company was able to track her down with the help of the Twitterverse.

“You’re a winner in our eyes, Charlene. Now let’s get you a prize,” the company had written on Twitter.

There's no community like the Audi community. With your help, we tracked down Charlene! More to come as we help #GiveHerTheQ3. https://t.co/WrX5xOVgIE — Audi USA (@Audi) December 23, 2021

“In the spirit of the holidays, we are thrilled to gift Charlene with an all-new Audi Q3,” Audi Chief Marketing Officer Tara Rush told TMZ. “It is the season of giving after all and, technicality or not, we are always eager to share a bit of Audi magic and cheer!”

You know what they say: the internet is undefeated.