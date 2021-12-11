Megan Thee Stallion Graduates From Texas Southern

Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time Grammy winner, but now she has another accomplishment to hang her cap on.

On Saturday, the Houston rapper made the walk at Texas Southern University’s graduation ceremony to receive her diploma. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health administration.

Megan @TheeStallion today at her Graduation ceremony at Texas Southern University. 🎓 pic.twitter.com/WARuzaltA8 — Stallion Access (@StallionAccess) December 11, 2021

“I’ll be graduating from my HBCU TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY this Saturday!!” she wrote on social media while sharing her graduation photos. “I want y’all to remember that you can do whatever you wanna do and be whoever you wanna be, cause look at me!”

Photos of the ceremony were also posted online — with a custom Twitter emoji.

TSU’s 13th President Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young with one of our newest graduates, Megan Pete aka Megan Thee Stallion. #TSUProud #megantheestallion #tsugrad21 pic.twitter.com/K1VuoD4gh1 — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) December 11, 2021

Hotties you can watch me graduate today starting at 12:00 here https://t.co/zNr4S8aV07 pic.twitter.com/L0K6fNcbiP — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 11, 2021

A few weeks before the ceremony, Megan Thee Stallion showed off her custom graduation cap.

As for why she decided to graduate from Texas Southern University, she said her goal was just to make her mother proud.

“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” she said. “She saw me going to school before she passed.”