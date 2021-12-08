Adam McKay’s Los Angeles Lakers Series On HBO Gets New Name

Adam McKay’s upcoming serious about the Los Angeles Lakers is getting a new name.

The series is set to air on HBO and will be officially titled Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, according to The Wrap. The series will focus on the Lakers of the 1980s and is based off of the Jeff Pearlman book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.”

The series was initially rumored to be titled Showtime, but there was some very understandable confusion since the show is airing on HBO and not its competitor Showtime.

The series will star John C. Reilly as Lakers owner Jerry Buss, according to reports.

From The Wrap:

Based on the Jeff Pearlman book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s,” the show will dramatize the professional and personal lives of the team, described in the series logline as “one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined its era, both on and off the court.”

So now that the name is all settled, we can’t wait to see what the finished product will look like when it is premieres in March.