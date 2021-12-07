Oreo and Barefoot Wines are teaming up for a cookie-flavored red blend that has piqued our interest.

That’s right, Oreo and the number one wine brand in the United States are dropping a wine collab this week. The batch of “Barefoot x OREO THINS Red Blend Wine” is set to drop on Thursday, December 9.

The red blend has notes of chocolate, cookies-and-creme, and oak along with natural flavors of blackberry and dark cherries.

“Everyone knows that red wine pairs well with chocolate, but OREO THINS and America’s most loved wine, Barefoot Wine, are collaborating to take this classic combination to a whole new delicious level,” said Sydney Kranzmann, Brand Manager, OREO THINS.

“With their light texture, delicate crunch, and a touch of creme filling, OREO THINS cookies have always been the perfect OREO cookie for adults — so we are excited to showcase a new grown-up pairing with Barefoot Wine. We can’t wait for our OREO THINS fans (21+, of course!) to enjoy their favorite cookies with this rich and chocolatey flavored Barefoot x OREO THINS Red Blend Wine.”

The limited-edition wine will be available exclusively on the Barefoot website. The wine can be purchased for $24.99 which includes two 750 mL bottles of Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend and a package of Oreo Thins.