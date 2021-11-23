UEFA Champions League Schedule 2021, Matchday 5: Full List Of Games

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League continues this week with Matchday 5 as the Group Stage rolls on.

This week’s action kicks off with a double-header on Tuesday, November 23, including Dynamo Kiev vs. Bayern Munich and Villarreal vs. Manchester United. Chelsea vs. Juventus, Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain, and Liverpool vs. Porto will also take place this week.

All games will stream live on Paramount+

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Final will take place on May 28, 2022 at Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg Russia.

A full look at the Matchday 5 schedule for the 2021 UEFA Champions League can be seen below.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 Schedule

Matchday 5 is here 🤩 Confident your team will win this week? 🤔#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 22, 2021

Tuesday, November 23

Dynamo Kyiv vs. Bayern Munich – 12:45 p.m. ET

Villarreal vs. Manchester United – 12:45 p.m. ET

Chelsea vs. Juventus – 3:00 p.m. ET

Barcelona vs. Benfica – 3:00 p.m. ET

Sevilla vs. Wolfsburg – 3:00 p.m. ET

Malmo vs. Zenit St. Petersburg – 3:00 p.m. ET

Lille vs. RB Salzburg – 3:00 p.m. ET

Young Boys vs. Atalanta – 3:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 24

Besiktas vs. Ajax – 12:45 p.m. ET

Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk – 12:45 p.m. ET

Sporting CP vs. Borussia Dortmund – 3:00 p.m. ET

Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain – 3:00 p.m. ET

Atletico Madrid vs. AC Milan – 3:00 p.m. ET

Liverpool vs. FC Porto – 3:00 p.m. ET

Club Brugge vs. RB Leipzig – 3:00 p.m. ET

Sheriff vs. Real Madrid – 3:00 p.m. ET