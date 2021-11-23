UEFA Champions League Schedule 2021, Matchday 5: Full List Of Games

|

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League continues this week with Matchday 5 as the Group Stage rolls on.

This week’s action kicks off with a double-header on Tuesday, November 23, including Dynamo Kiev vs. Bayern Munich and Villarreal vs. Manchester United. Chelsea vs. Juventus, Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain, and Liverpool vs. Porto will also take place this week.

All games will stream live on Paramount+

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Final will take place on May 28, 2022 at Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg Russia.

When will your favorite team be taking the field?

A full look at the Matchday 5 schedule for the 2021 UEFA Champions League can be seen below.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 Schedule

Tuesday, November 23

  • Dynamo Kyiv vs. Bayern Munich – 12:45 p.m. ET
  • Villarreal vs. Manchester United – 12:45 p.m. ET
  • Chelsea vs. Juventus – 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Barcelona vs. Benfica – 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Sevilla vs. Wolfsburg – 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Malmo vs. Zenit St. Petersburg – 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Lille vs. RB Salzburg – 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Young Boys vs. Atalanta – 3:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 24

  • Besiktas vs. Ajax – 12:45 p.m. ET
  • Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk – 12:45 p.m. ET
  • Sporting CP vs. Borussia Dortmund – 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain – 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Atletico Madrid vs. AC Milan – 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Liverpool vs. FC Porto – 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Club Brugge vs. RB Leipzig – 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Sheriff vs. Real Madrid – 3:00 p.m. ET
Time running out for Korda as Ko forges ahead in race to become player of the year
Time running out for Korda as Ko forges ahead in race to become player of the year
Read More:
Sportschampions league,News,Soccer
  • 10678531520930918