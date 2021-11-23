UEFA Champions League Schedule 2021, Matchday 5: Full List Of Games

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League continues this week with Matchday 5 as the Group Stage rolls on.
This week’s action kicks off with a double-header on Tuesday, November 23, including Dynamo Kiev vs. Bayern Munich and Villarreal vs. Manchester United. Chelsea vs. Juventus, Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain, and Liverpool vs. Porto will also take place this week.
All games will stream live on Paramount+
The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Final will take place on May 28, 2022 at Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg Russia.
When will your favorite team be taking the field?
A full look at the Matchday 5 schedule for the 2021 UEFA Champions League can be seen below.
UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 Schedule
Matchday 5 is here 🤩
Confident your team will win this week? 🤔#UCL
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 22, 2021
Tuesday, November 23
- Dynamo Kyiv vs. Bayern Munich – 12:45 p.m. ET
- Villarreal vs. Manchester United – 12:45 p.m. ET
- Chelsea vs. Juventus – 3:00 p.m. ET
- Barcelona vs. Benfica – 3:00 p.m. ET
- Sevilla vs. Wolfsburg – 3:00 p.m. ET
- Malmo vs. Zenit St. Petersburg – 3:00 p.m. ET
- Lille vs. RB Salzburg – 3:00 p.m. ET
- Young Boys vs. Atalanta – 3:00 p.m. ET
Wednesday, November 24
- Besiktas vs. Ajax – 12:45 p.m. ET
- Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk – 12:45 p.m. ET
- Sporting CP vs. Borussia Dortmund – 3:00 p.m. ET
- Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain – 3:00 p.m. ET
- Atletico Madrid vs. AC Milan – 3:00 p.m. ET
- Liverpool vs. FC Porto – 3:00 p.m. ET
- Club Brugge vs. RB Leipzig – 3:00 p.m. ET
- Sheriff vs. Real Madrid – 3:00 p.m. ET