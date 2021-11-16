Steps to Repairing Your Fence Effectively and Efficiently

Making some much-needed repairs to a wood fence is a project that is much easier than most people realize. Depending on the level of repair needed, the job could be completed over a long weekend. However, there are a few things to keep in mind before getting started.

Wood Fencing is a Great Investment

Choosing to surround an area with a wood fence is a wonderful idea. The fence is not only a beautiful way to mark a boundary, it will also work wonders for keeping rodents and other pests away from the house. However, keeping that fresh, new look will require regular maintenance and repairing your fence since it is constantly exposed to adverse weather conditions.

Take a Good Look at the Problem

An effective fence repair will begin with performing a thorough inspection of the entire structure beforehand. This inspection will help identify the job’s scope and size before securing supplies, saving both time and money once the project is underway. Knowing exactly how big the job is beforehand will also allow a more accurate idea of how much time needs to be set aside for completion.

The fence inspection will probably reveal some routine wear and tear, weather damage, and possibly rotten wood, this is particularly true for the fence post and rails. If the fence is painted or stained, it may need to be freshened up with an additional coat once the structural repairs are completed.

Gather Needed Supplies

After the inspection has been completed and all of the necessary replacement supplies acquired, it’s time to ensure you have the correct tools for the job. For a routine repair of a wood privacy fence, a hand or power saw will be needed, along with a hammer or mallet. This is a great time to check your supply of nails, screws, and other hardware to make sure you have enough to complete the job correctly.

Once all of the necessary supplies and tools have been purchased, it’s time to get started on the project. Begin by removing all of the worn and rotten wood noted during the initial inspection. Depending on the amount of damage to the fence, this may be just a couple of slats that require replacing or may include entire fence sections. If the section requires just a slat replacement, the hammer can be used to carefully them from the rails and replace them.

If the repairs are more extensive and involve rotted posts, these will have to be dug up and replaced before repairs can be made on rotten slats or sections. After the post has been replaced, it will need to be attached to the fence section by nailing it to the healthy rails.

Protection for the Long Term

Once the fence repair is complete, it’s a great idea to give it the best possible chance of staying that way. Finishing the completed new structure with either a specialized paint or wood stain will help protect the wood and give the fence a clean and finished look. Treating the fence with a water seal will provide a similar benefit.

As always, if the fence repair appears to be more of a job than you are completely comfortable taking on on your own, contact a professional. A professional fence repair person has the training, tools, and experience to ensure the job is done correctly.