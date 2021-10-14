Megan Thee Stallion, Popeyes Team Up For Hot Sauce, Merch & More

Megan Thee Stallion and Popeyes have struck a deal.

On Thursday, it was announced that the rapper and fast-food chain have agreed to a brand development deal. Megan Thee Stallion will get her own limited-edition “Hottie Sauce,” and will also become a franchise owner with multiple locations.

The Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce is made with honey, cider vinegar, and Aleppo pepper. You can get the sauce beginning on October 19 as a dipping sauce or on the Popeye’s chicken sandwich.

“I’m appreciative of Popeyes commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants,” said Megan Thee Stallion in a statement. “Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up.”

The deal also includes merchandise which includes bikinis, long sleeve shirts, hats, tumblers, and Popeyes chicken tenders plush dog toys.

As an added bonus, a six-figure donation is being made to Houston Random Acts of Kindness, a nonprofit that helps to improve the community in Megan Thee Stallion’s home community.