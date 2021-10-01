Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award 2021 Watch List Narrowed To 25 Players

With the 2021 college football season in full swing, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation alongside presenting partner, A. O. Smith, has narrowed its Johnny Unitas Award watch list to just 25 quarterbacks.
The Golden Arm Award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class.
Is your favorite quarterback still in contention?
A full look at the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list can be seen below.
- Brennan Armstrong, Virginia
- Connor Bazelak, Missouri
- Anthony Brown, Oregon
- Sean Clifford, Penn State
- Jack Coan, Notre Dame
- Matt Corral, Ole Miss
- Malik Cunningham, Louisville
- Jayden Daniels, Arizona State
- JT Daniels, Georgia
- Dillon Gabriel, UCF
- Sam Hartman, Wake Forest
- Sam Howell, North Carolina
- Emory Jones, Florida
- D’Eriq King, Miami
- Devin Leary, NC State
- Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
- Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
- Jack Plummer, Purdue
- Brock Purdy, Iowa State
- Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma
- Chris Reynolds, Charlotte
- Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
- Carson Strong, Nevada
- Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
- Malik Willis, Liberty
The 2021 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, MD on Friday, December 10, 2021.