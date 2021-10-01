Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award 2021 Watch List Narrowed To 25 Players

With the 2021 college football season in full swing, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation alongside presenting partner, A. O. Smith, has narrowed its Johnny Unitas Award watch list to just 25 quarterbacks.

The Golden Arm Award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class.

Is your favorite quarterback still in contention?

A full look at the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list can be seen below.

Brennan Armstrong , Virginia

, Virginia Connor Bazelak , Missouri

, Missouri Anthony Brown , Oregon

, Oregon Sean Clifford , Penn State

, Penn State Jack Coan , Notre Dame

, Notre Dame Matt Corral , Ole Miss

, Ole Miss Malik Cunningham , Louisville

, Louisville Jayden Daniels , Arizona State

, Arizona State JT Daniels , Georgia

, Georgia Dillon Gabriel , UCF

, UCF Sam Hartman , Wake Forest

, Wake Forest Sam Howell , North Carolina

, North Carolina Emory Jones , Florida

, Florida D’Eriq King , Miami

, Miami Devin Leary , NC State

, NC State Grayson McCall , Coastal Carolina

, Coastal Carolina Kenny Pickett , Pittsburgh

, Pittsburgh Jack Plummer , Purdue

, Purdue Brock Purdy , Iowa State

, Iowa State Spencer Rattler , Oklahoma

, Oklahoma Chris Reynolds , Charlotte

, Charlotte Desmond Ridder , Cincinnati

, Cincinnati Carson Strong , Nevada

, Nevada Taulia Tagovailoa , Maryland

, Maryland Malik Willis, Liberty

The 2021 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, MD on Friday, December 10, 2021.