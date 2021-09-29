Buffalo Wild Wings fans, it’s time to get excited.

Just in time for the start of October and the middle of football season, B-Dubs is rolling out a brand new, limited-time Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili flavored sauce. The sauce features the flavors of soy sauce, brown sugar, onion, garlic and paprika, and the wings get a Dorito chip crumble on top. As an added bonus, each order of the wings will come with a sample pack of the chips.

“Everything Doritos does is on another level, and the new Buffalo Wild Wings collaboration is no exception,” said Caio Correa, Senior Director of Marketing, Frito-Lay North America, in a statement.

“The Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Sauce is inspired by one of our most unique and beloved flavors, it pairs perfectly with wings and an ice-cold refreshing Pepsi. We are thrilled to bring our fans another bold way to enjoy their favorite chips.”

Buffalo Wild Wings had been cryptically teasing the collaboration with Doritos on social media.

Now, we can finally indulge in the sauce and see just how it stacks up to the hype.

The sauce is available beginning Wednesday, September 29, for dine-in, takeout, and delivery. Find your closest Buffalo Wild Wings sports bar here and be sure to taste the new, one-of-a-kind flavor.