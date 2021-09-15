The Most Famous Poker Players

If there is one good card game that everyone loves, this is poker. Friends unite to have a poker session between them, others just login online and play an online version of Texas hold ’em, whilst others just make it to a land-based casino to make the most of playing poker. The thing is, poker connects people. You can either play for real money or simply for fun, poker is here to stay and we can all rejoice at the fact of landing those initial pocket aces.

Just like any other game or sport, poker has some very notable players that have made it rise through the ranks in recent years. Truth be told, poker is a game of strategy and the more you play the game and get confident at the table, the more winnings you can land. Many times, poker is a game of skill and winning a poker tournament could see you net thousand of dollars, enough to set you for life.

Poker has become so celebrated that now you will also switch on your TV and you will find a dedicated poker channel, with professional players battling out with 5 playing cards. This is how much poker is loved throughout the world. And winning a poker tournament makes you go through the ranks as a player. So, without further explaining how cool poker is and how much it connects people, let us have a look at some of the most notable poker players around. The ones that have left a mark in the industry, and the ones that made a name for themselves in the world of poker.

According to the best online casinos, here are some of the top poker players through time. And just to make you aware, some of the most celebrated poker players in the world have made tons of money racking their pocket aces.

Top Ranked Poker Players

Bryn Kenney

Bryn Kenney is only 34 year old, yet he has made some of the biggest wins in the world of poker. The Long Island native has made a career earning more than 56 million dollars and has been active as of 2007. As we bring you this article Bryn Kenney has not made it to the poker hall of fame as yet, although we do feel he should. The poker player’s biggest ever win was a single hand that landed him 20 million dollars at the 2019 Triton Poker Super High Roller Series. Keeping in mind that Kenney is still very young, we still feel that he will make it more through the ranks of the poker world.

Kenney started out small when in 2007 he finished 28th at the 2010 WSOP Main Event and walked away with a sizable amount. Finally, his big moment came in 2014, when he won his first WSOP (World Series of Poker) and also took home a 7 figure amount. Considered as one of the fiercest poker players of all times, we would not like to be playing against Kenney any time soon. He is a powerhouse!

Justin Bonomo

Just Bonomo is another poker player that is worth mentioning. He is American and has been in the poker scene since 2010. During his poker career Justin Bonomo has already made a whooping 53 Million dollars and we are pretty sure he is not ready as yet. The celebrated poker player has not made it to the Poker Hall of Fame as yet, however he did take home a single win of 10 Million dollars at the 2018 WSOP.

Regarded as an outspoken player and also once very vocal, Bonomo states that he is polyamourous and poker, yet it is a good old poker game that makes him smile the most in life. Apart from taking home many bracelets and also making a name for himself in the poker world, Bonomo has also made it to the news with some negative publicity. In 2006 he was suspended from PokerStars for having multiple accounts, something that the gaming platform forcefully does not allow.

Daniel Negreanu

If you walk the streets of Canada and ask any random passerby about poker, you can be sure that the name Daniel Negreanu will come up. The 47 year old player has been in the poker world since 1998 and has managed to earn an extraordinary amount of 43 Million dollars since the first time he sat at a poker table.

He might have earned less than other poker players, but his tactics and also his winning streak earned him a very comfortable spot at the Poker Hall of Fame in 2014 with a single biggest win of 8 Million dollars earned at the 2014 World Series of Poker tournament.

What we love about Negreanu is that at the tender age of 22, he quit everything in his life (including school) and set off to a 1 way trip to Las Vegas. He was a youngster with a poker dream, and he made it possible. Known in the poker world as ‘Kid Poker’ the player has scooped an extravagant 6 world series of Poker Bracelets along with landing 2 World Poker Tour titles.

Being the Poker player of the year more than once has its perks. Negreanu is fierce by many!

Female Poker Players

There are many sports that we associate with a specific gender. Football and also rugby is mainly a male dominated game, where the players and also the supporters are mainly targeting our husbands and boyfriends…along with our Sunday afternoons. Poker is one of those games. Well, supposedly. If we take a look at some of the biggest female poker players of all time, you will find that the game is becoming quite an appeal to the ladies. So let’s have a look at some of the biggest lady poker gurus, shall we?

Annette Obrestad

We all love Annette Obrestard, the Norwegian poker player that made a name for herself by becoming the youngest ever poker player to win a WSOP bracelet. Formerly a YouTuber Obrestad made her poker debut in 2003 when she was still in her early 20s, and retired from the game professionally in 2019. During her luscious poker career her biggest angle win was a 2 million hand at the WSOP in 200, yet, she still never made it to the Poker Hall of Fame list.

The Norwegian poker player started playing poker at the tender age of 15 and mastered her skills all the way to becoming a poker alpha. The player was very active in the poker world, until in 2019 she embarked on a new adventure, this time posting make-up and beauty tutorials on youtube.

Obrestad will be remembered as the youngest player to earn a WSOP bracelet…at 19 years of age!

Vanessa Selbst

Who is the biggest achiever in terms of female poker players? We would definitely have to say Vanessa Selbst. The player has been active since 2003, and during her poker tenure, she has earned a sensational 3 WSOP poker bracelets along the way. Could it be luck? Definitely Not! Selbst is one of those players that pushes the limits at the poker table, and this has earned her a 12 Million paycheck from the game, with a single hand win of 1.8 million chips.

Selbst had a glorious career that saw her take part in 21 live poker tournaments and make it to the top ranks and named the best female player in the Global Poker Index. With a degree in Politics, Vanessa retired from poker in 2018 to start a new venture, get married and have babies! Via her Twitter Account Selbst declares the following: ‘’I used to gamble and wake up late; then I gambled and woke up early. Now I just wake up early.’’ We hear you Vanessa! All in!

Kristen Bicknell

Another top ranked Canadian poker player is definitely Kristen Bicknell. She has been active in the poker world since 2006 and has no plans of stopping pocketing those Aces. Bicknell has made some sizable career earnings topping the 5 Million Dollars mark and made the biggest poker hand win of 408 Thousand Dollars at the Poker Masters in Las Vegas.

Funnily enough, like many other poker players globally Kristen Bicknell started out playing online during her schooling years, and then made it to the big dog tables in no time. Her poker career earned her 3 WSOP bracelets and also winning the GPI Female Poker Player event 3 times!

Is Bicknell ready for poker? We definitely hope not!

Other Poker Players worth mentioning

Phil Ivey

Phil Ivey’s poker career has been an interesting one to say the least. He has earned a total of 31 Million Dollars since his debut in 1998, earning him a spot in the Poker Hall of Fame in 2017. The beauty of Ivey’s career is that he had to resort to crime to play the game he loved, and at a tender age he used a fake ID to make his way through the Atlantic City’s poker tables. Playing 15 hours a day, he studied other player strategies, tactics, took notes and eventually mastered the game himself.

Once Ivey made it to legal age, he started entering poker tournaments everywhere and at the age of 23 he earned his first WSOP bracelet, wearing it with pride, and earning respect from the community. Ivey went on to win more bracelets through the years, but a halt to his career came suddenly when in 2014 he was sued for cheating at the Baccarat tables at the Borgata casino and resort. The lawsuit was settled in 2020, setting Ivey back a couple of millions. Ouch!

Stu Ungar

How would you feel if at the age of 17, you managed one of the best single hand wins in the history of poker? This is what happened to Stu Ungar, as he won a solid 1 Million Dollars in a single poker hand. Ungar’s career spanned from 1980 to 1997 and earned him a whopping 3.7 million dollars, along with the title of biggest poker player of all time.

Started off his love of card games with the traditional gin rummy, and finally made his way to Las Vegas, the place where poker legends unite. Known as the Comeback Kid, Ungar landed the title of youngest poker player to ever win a WSOP tournament, and 5 bracelets along the way.

The Tony Montana of poker was a bit of an enigma amongst his peers. Having faced mental health issues, Ungar was also a drug user and his life was spiralling out of control after his marriage ended in divorce. The poker world mourned his death in 1998 as Ungar was found dead in his hotel room, all alone.

The guy with the six sense for card games lives on in our minds…a pillar, a warrior, a poker legend!

As we did mention earlier, poker is a game of skill, a game of mind games and outsmarting your opponent at any given time. The game is not a difficult one to master, but you do need to know the combinations that make your hand a winning one. If you are interested in playing poker, you will find many online casinos that will give you tutorials, and also ‘how-to’ manuals to get you started. We always suggest that you play for free or for fun to get to grips with the game and all the ins and outs of poker. Apart from that, there are many poker variants that you could partake in…Texas Hold’Em, Caribbean Stud, Full Tilt and many more.

Once you have mastered the game and feel you could be the next Phil Ivey…head over to an online casino and show them your inner Stu Ungar…Maybe a WSOP bracelet is coming your way sooner or later. Who knows?