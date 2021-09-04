5 Reasons: Why Is Bathroom Decor Important?

Bathroom decorating is an art that can sink or save your bathroom. Your bathroom decor says a lot about you as a person, and while it’s not the essential room in your home, it sure is an integral part of your house. It’s where we spend about 20 minutes- 1 hour every day, freshen up, have our morning routine and get ready for the day.

So, you’d want to feel good in that space, right!

Here are 5 reasons by Victoria Plum why bathroom decor is essential for everyone- from homeowners to renters:

A beautiful & straightforward bathroom is your home’s pride piece

While we pay extreme attention to each room, bathrooms are often left-out places with minute detailing. And, this is too when we spend considerable time in the bathroom. Once you get up in the morning, the first place you step in is your bathroom. A mesmerizing décor is what you need to give the right start to your day.

It feels good to come back from a tiring day and rejuvenate in the bathtub, right?

So wouldn’t you want to spend more time in a comfortable space that is soothing and relaxing? After a long and hectic day, how about taking a hot shower under a rejuvenating décor? Bathrooms are meant to take away your tiredness, and what could be more comfortable than an inviting bathroom décor?

You don’t want to feel embarrassed when your friends or family drop by

A messy bathroom gives you all the reasons to feel ashamed. You’d like your guests to feel welcome and relaxed in your space. No matter how much you invest in beautifying your home decor, ignoring your bathroom décor will ruin the impression of your house.

You won’t believe just how important a good bathroom can be

When you’re having a difficult day, it can make all the difference in the world! From tears of joy to heartbreaks, bathrooms have always been your companion to share your joy and sorrow. How could you even think of a messy bathroom after a long chaotic day?

It’s empowering to know that you’ve created something beautiful for yourself and your family to enjoy

There are still rare homes that are equipped with up-to-date bathroom décor. Most of the homeowners pay attention to their living rooms, bedroom and kitchen as well. So, choose to be different to pay the required attention to your bathroom décor to elevate your overall home décor.

But decorating a bathroom is easier said than done. You always need a décor expert to help you out with the right decision. Here is one DIY tip to go as of now:

Make bath salts – You don’t need to go overboard and spend money on expensive bath salts in your bathroom. You can make them at home, with just a few herbs or fruits. They’re great to add fragrance to the bathroom, and they’re super easy to make!