How to Broaden Your Palate as a Picky Eater

It’s difficult to enjoy everything the world has to offer when you’re always eating the same food. Expanding your palate and trying new flavors is one of the best ways to ensure you’re always branching out into new things. Unfortunately, if you’ve always been a picky eater up until now, it can be difficult to convince yourself to step out of your comfort zone. Fortunately, we’ve got a range of fantastic tips you can try to ensure you’re not labelled as the boring one the next time you go out for a group meal. Here are some top tips for broadening your palate and expanding your menu options as a notoriously picky eater.

Explore the Aisle

One easy way to improve your chances of eating new foods, is to spend more time in the supermarket. While writing a list of the items you need and following it to the letter is an excellent way to save some extra cash, it won’t help much with expanding your culinary horizons. So, why not set aside some more time in your schedule the next time you’re going shopping?

You are more likely to discover foods you have never heard of by browsing each aisle as opposed to flying around the store quickly. Make sure you have plenty of time to check out what the different aisles in your favorite store has to offer. Check out the latest deals on new foods and ask yourself whether you might like to try those flavors once or twice. You could even test out some of the free sample products often offered in supermarkets to get you started.

Follow More Food Influencers and Bloggers

Sometimes, the biggest problem you’ll have with discovering new foods, is not knowing where to get started. If you’ve generally used the same selection of foods in your meals for the last few years, it might be difficult to determine where you should start looking for new ingredients and ideas. Fortunately, there are plenty of great bloggers and influencers online to help you. Look for food blog online to check out articles and ideas from some of the most popular writers in the industry or check out hashtags like #food on social media to see what the top influencers in the space are talking about.

Change your Snack Cabinet

Changing your eating habits is tough, particularly if you’ve been eating the same things for a long time. Sometimes, the best option isn’t to try buying entirely new meals, but to start with something small, like a new range of snacks. A snack subscription box is a great way to explore new flavors from around the world, without having to spend a fortune on testing out new ideas.

Not only does a subscription box give you a lot of small portions of different treats to discover, it also allows you to try foods that you might never have considered by yourself. Many of the leading subscription boxes will even allow you to share information on any dietary restrictions or allergies you have, so you can avoid any major problems with the foods you get each month. It’s one of the most affordable ways to start experimenting with taste.