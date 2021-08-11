Degrees New College Students Should Pursue

Your child just recently graduated high school and is now looking forward to transitioning into college. As a parent, you can’t help but feel proud that your child has completed one of the biggest milestones of their life. College, however, is a completely different experience. While some people already know what they want to do for their career, others may not. Your child may even be one of these people. Being stumped on what degree to pursue is a struggle many first-time college students go through. Here are three of the best degrees to pursue for new college students.

Engineering

The first degree we’re going to talk about is engineering. Like most degrees, there isn’t just one single degree in this field. Engineering has a lot of specific careers that require different skill sets. To give you a better understanding, here is a list of a few engineering careers

Software engineering

Mechanical engineering

Architectural engineering

Chemical engineering

Electrical engineering

Environmental engineering

Although a degree in this particular field can be difficult, the payoff is ultimately worth it. For example, the average salary of an environmental engineer is around $90,000. Chemical engineers, on the other hand, can make as much as $200,000 per year. Anyone who pursues this degree will learn skills such as problem solving, critical thinking and analyzing, effective communication and working as a team.

Business

One of the most diverse degrees anyone can have is a business degree. A degree in business opens the door to many opportunities ranging from being an accountant to a business development manager. In fact, the job flexibility alone is enough to make this one of the best degrees for new college students. What’s more is that this type of degree is more affordable than others.

Psychology

When it comes to medical degrees, psychology is a surprisingly underrated one. Psychology is a field that focuses on things, like the processes of the brain, how people perceive things, learning about different personalities, and even severe mental disorders. The process of earning this degree can also help you adjust to college life successfully since you will be learning much about feelings, emotions, and how to interact with people.

Acquiring a degree in psychology can help your child become an occupational therapist, child counselor, human resources specialist, child psychologist or a communications specialist. Funny enough, psychology also plays a role in the world of business. It’s how leaders are able to properly motivate, inspire and support their employees. Psychology plays a role in almost every aspect of life, so it’s not a bad idea to consider this for a major or minor.