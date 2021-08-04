Two New Movies You Cannot Miss At TIFF 2021

If you have been paying attention at all this festival season, you would know the titles Titane and Flee are hot on everyone’s list. Well for Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) attendees are in luck because they were just added to the festival’s lineup. Titane, especially, has been anticipated by festival-goers after the sophomore film from director Julia Ducournau has received the highest honor from the Cannes Film Festival, the Palme d’Or. Distributor NEON is on a roll after distributing Best Picture winner Parasite.

Flee is the latest Sundance award-winning documentary that is unique due to the animation style and storytelling. It has caught the eyes of many after its Sundance wins and the distributor, NEON, announcing English voice acting and so on.