Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Gets New Recipe, New Design (PHOTOS)

“Recognizing that tastes and preferences are always evolving, we’re focused on continuous improvement to give fans the best-tasting Coca-Cola they want—with zero sugar or calories—offered in the most iconic packaging and powered by some of our most creative, consumer-centric marketing yet,” said Rafael Prandini, Coca-Cola TM Category Lead, North America Operating Unit, in a press release.

Coca-Cola first launched its Zero Sugar drink in 2005, before a reformulation in 2017.

Thanks to continued improvements, the beverage is now as close to the traditional Coca-Cola as it has ever been while being a healthier alternative.

“In order to continue to drive growth of our diets and lights category, we must keep challenging ourselves to innovate and differentiate just as other iconic brands have done,” Suarez added. “The consumer landscape is always changing, which means we must evolve to stay ahead.”

From the release:

A simplified packaging design is anchored by the iconic Coca‑Cola logo and red cues, with black Spencerian script signaling the Zero Sugar variety and “Now More Delicious” messaging highlighting the new formula in the U.S.. All Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar packaging—including 7.5-oz. and 12-oz. cans, fridge packs, and 13.2-oz., 16.9-oz., 20-oz., 1.25-liter and 20-liter bottles—will feature the streamlined graphics, as well as in Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar packaging in Canada – including 222 mL & 355 mL cans and 250mL, 300mL, 500mL, 710 mL, 1L and 2L bottles.

The new and improved Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is currently on shelves across Europe and Latin America.