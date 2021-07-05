Netflix New Releases, July 2021: What’s Coming This Week? (7/5 – 7/11)

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! After the Fourth of July weekend, a lot of people will have an extra day to celebrate the federal holiday which means some time around the home to enjoy in some quality entertainment.

Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

Among the releases this week is season 2 of the comedy series I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, along with season 4 of the wildly popular series Atypical, which will drop on Friday, July 9.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix in July 2021.

Everything Coming To Netflix In July 2021

July 5 You Are My Spring (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) July 6 I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 2) July 7 Brick Mansions (2014

Cat People (Season 1)

Dogs (Season 2)

Major Grom: Plague Doctor (2021)

The Mire (Season 2)

The War Next-door (Season 1)

This Little Love of Mine July 8 Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon A Crime (Limited Series)

Home Again (2017)

Midnight Sun

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Season 1) July 9 Atypical (Season 4)

Biohackers (Season 2)

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021)

Finding Hubby (2020)

How I Became a Superhero (2020)

How to Become a Tyrant (Season 1)

Last Summer / Summer ’69 (2021)

Lee Su-guen: The Sense Coach (2021)

The Cook of Castamar (Season 1)

The Water Man (2021)

Virgin River: Season 3 July 10 American Ultra (2015)