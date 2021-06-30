Mia Hamm Rookie Card Sells For Record-Breaking $34k

Mia Hamm has set a new record.

The United States women’s soccer legend recently had a rookie card up for grabs at an auction and the winning bid was a whopping $34,000, according to TMZ Sports.

The figure was a record-setting amount, making Hamm’s rookie card the most expensive female card ever.

From the report:

The 1992 Sports Illustrated for Kids rookie card — graded a PERFECT 10 by PSA — hit the auction block at Goldin Auctions a few weeks back … and it’s a thing of beauty.

The $34,000 mark was more than double the previous record. The previous record for a female card was $16,000 for an Alex Morgan card.

Hamm led the United States women’s national team from 1987 to 2004, with two World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals. She previously held the record for most international goals by a woman (or man) and became the first woman inducted into the World Football Hall of Fame.