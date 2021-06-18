Nipsey Hussle To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Nipsey Hussle will be receiving another posthumous honor.

This week, it was announced that the late-rapper would be honored with a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Variety was first to report that Nipsey would be one of 38 celebrities being honored.

Salma Hayek, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Helen Hunt, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson, Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Bob Odenkirk, Holly Robinson Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wen, and Kenan Thompson were among the other honorees.

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed on Sunday, March 31, 2019 outside of his clothing store — Marathon Clothing — in Los Angeles, California. The rapper was 33 years old. Hussle had recently been nominated for Best Rap Album at the 61st Grammy Awards for his debut studio album “Victory Lap.”

Initially, reports claimed that the murder in broad daylight was a result of gang violence, but it was later revealed that it stemmed from a personal issue between Nipsey and the shooter, Eric Holder, who is now in police custody and charged with murder.