Top 3 Most-Anticipated Games At E3 2021

Every year, gamers often froth at the mouth with what new games are to be released. Studios want to discuss with fans what they have cooking up and E3 is the perfect convention to show off new consoles, games, sequels, and other types of franchising. Due to the pandemic, E3 was canceled but that did not stop studios from performing their own forms of E3 with showcases and events to happen virtually. This year it is going back to normal and will happen from June 12th to June 15th. While there are games that many are wondering if the studio will show, here are three that will surely make a name for themselves at the con.

Untitled Breath of the Wild Sequel

If there is one property that Nintendo holds near and dear to their hearts, it is the Legend of Zelda. This 30+ year-long franchise has carried the company through many eras and generations of gaming. Breath of the Wild, the latest installment, blew everyone’s expectations was hailed as not only one of the best launch titles ever but one of the best games of all time. In 2019, Nintendo debuted a new trailer and announced a sequel to the breakthrough titled, at the last Nintendo Direct in February, the company did not bring anything to the table regarding the news. Here is hoping they bring something for fans to chew on at E3.

Elders Scrolls VI

Bethesda has placed themselves on the map due to their huge and expansive open-world titles that make you feel like you’re living in another world other than our own. Fans have flocked to local game stores whenever a new Fallout title or remaster of Skyrim is released but the company finally did the impossible. In 2019, Todd Howard reviled that the company is working on another installment in the medieval franchise, Elders Scrolls. Little to no news has been shared since that conference but we should expect some sort of news or updates regarding the big title

Elden Ring

Infamous studio FromSoftware has tested the might of gamers for years with the Dark Souls Trilogy, Bloodborne, and recently Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Now the studio has come back to their medieval routes with a game written by…Game of Thrones author George R.R Martin?! This cannot be real. The newest title from the studio is going back to their stomping ground with cryptic storytelling, haunting visuals, and epic music. Again, announced in 2019 and have had little to no news regarding the game outside of leaked footage, hopefully, Bandai Namco shows off something incredible at the convention