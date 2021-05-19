Great Ways to Upgrade Your Home that Actually Add Value

Many homeowners are anxious to try and add value to their home through upgrades, but they are unsure as to which one’s work and which are just fanciful expenditures of money. Here are some of the best upgrades you can do that offer the best return on investment.

Hardwood Floors

Whether you are installing brand new hardwood floors or simply replacing the floor that already exists, you will easily recoup the costs that it takes to do the job when it is time to sell the home. Buyers love the look of hardwood floors and it is such an easy upgrade, there is really no reason not to do it.

Finished Basement

One thing that home buyers express that they wish they saw more of are finished basements. While a plain basement is fine, nothing ups the value of a home quite like a basement that can be used for things other than storage. A basement that can be used for get togethers or as another functioning part of the home. While it does take a bit of money upfront to refurbish, the extra attention your home will certainly make up for any costs paid upfront.

Home Lifts

While some may consider a lift to be extravagant, they are actually a great utilitarian addition that many potential homebuyers will find to be of great value. Get rid of the cumbersome lifts that you are envisioning, there are actually sleek home lifts that will match any decor. This type of upgrade is perfect for those with mobility issues or for those who have a habit of moving many items between floors. Regardless of their undisputed appeal, they are definitely a unique way to add value to the home.

Refresh the Fixtures

Removing all of the old fixtures and replacing them with new ones for either a contemporary or classic look is a great way to freshen up the look of the home for those on a relative budget. Since certain looks tend to trend differently in different areas, you should always check with your real estate agent to see what buyers in your area tend to favor.

Walk-In Showers

Many buyers are showing a strong preference towards walk-in showers, especially couples who do not have nor have plans for children. They are taking a dim view of bathtubs due to hygiene concerns. Consider installing a walk-in shower that also includes safety bars and a molded seat in the event the home buyer has mobility issues.

Install Smart Technology

Home buyers of all ages are embracing the technology that has fueled the smart home explosion in recent years. Whether these devices be smart thermostats, smart lightbulbs, smart security, or the hubs that connect them all, home buyers want the convenience that smart-enabled houses bring. Not only are they effective at lowering the utility bills, but they are also excellent at giving the homeowner the peace of mind that they will be able to monitor and control their home from afar if need be.