What Are Some Erectile Dysfunction Natural Remedies?

A man's inability to maintain an erection for longer durations is known as erectile dysfunction. In this article, we will describe some natural remedies and their medical effectiveness. Natural remedies have an overall positive effect on the entire body for much longer.

What Is Erectile Dysfunction Treatment?

Erectile dysfunction, or impotence, occurs when the blood flow to the penis is limited. Finding out the medical reason for this reduced blood flow can help most people with the condition. It will be easier for some people to treat erectile dysfunction because it is related to a physical cause in their body. For example, a smoker can feel a boost in sexual performance after one month of quitting smoking.

Choosing Natural Remedies

There are many natural remedies for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Here we look at some of the natural remedies available for people with erectile dysfunction.

Ginseng Or Panax Ginseng

Ginseng is known by many different names such as Panax ginseng, red ginseng, or Korean ginseng. There are certain chemicals in this plant that can help increase the efficiency of the organ’s muscles to increase blood flow. In 2008 this research was conducted on red ginseng and the connection between erectile dysfunction. They concluded that there is the necessary “suggestive evidence for the effectiveness of the red ginseng in the treatment of erectile dysfunction”.

Yohimbe

The bark of the African Yohimbe tree produces the supplement by the name of Yohimbe. This study shows the positive effect of Yohimbe on the sexual performance of people with erectile dysfunction. In the investigation out of the 18 people that participated, 9 people saw some results. Out of the nine people that responded to taking to the therapy two people experienced side-effects.

One person experienced slight hot flashes while taking six tablets daily. The other person taking the same amount of drugs experienced moderate anxiety. There was no increase in pulse rate or blood pressure in any of the people taking Yohimbe.

L-Arginine

An amino-acid that is naturally present in your body is L-arginine. It is a composition of nitric oxide. Arginine is used to treat different conditions of the heart. Some physicians believe that it can also help increase blood flow to the male genitalia.

According to doctors, there is not sufficient evidence to prove that it works for people with erectile dysfunction. Doctors also warn that you need too much of it for it to be productive if it is at all. The problem with taking high doses is that there is a possibility that it can lower blood pressure to unnecessarily low levels.

Acupuncture

Acupuncture is a more than 2000 years old form of natural treatment in China. Acupuncture focuses on balancing the body’s Qi (‘chee’ pronunciation) by inserting tiny needles in the body. Acupuncture could be a form of natural treatment for someone with erectile dysfunction because of natural causes.

The Bottom Line

There is much research that needs to be done on natural remedies for erectile dysfunction. Several forms of natural treatment may be effective for the treatment of erectile dysfunction but there is no firm evidence to support this theory.