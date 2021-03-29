Beginner’s Guide In Using And Setting Up A POS System Efficiently

A Point Of Sale system can bring business operations to new heights, with both efficiency and speed at the helm of it all, among a slew of other astounding advantages. Now for your part in the game— knowing how to set one up and use it expertly. Here are a few facts and suggestions POS experts have given us. And they work.

Tips For Setting Up A POS System

THE Restaurant Management System

This isn’t exactly a tip that applies to the actual setting up of a pos restaurant system. It is, however, a crucial step 0.5 of step 1, if you get the gist. Choose the type of store set up your business will operate best with.

Will you be requiring several registers, all operational at the same given time? What apparatuses will be installed along with the pos system (or are already in place)? Are you diversifying mediums for payments?

At the same time, factor in variables like inventory, customer relationship management, reporting, tracking, checkout, etc.

Know The Hardware. Compare The Hardware

There’s nothing to it but good ol’ research into the differences and similarities of POS systems (at least, the ones currently in your roster of to-buys). The best thing to do is to follow this up with what’s on number 3…

Ask Your Potential Vendors

This is vital if you aren’t so familiar with but a little of what POSs are, and how they work. With that said, do your due diligence in reading about them, to give you a bit of a background of what you’re about to buy into.

Going back to asking said potential vendors, enterprises that have numerous catalogues, branches, and/or stores under their umbrella will greatly benefit from what the experts will have to say.

There are various solution providers, each one with functions that may not be available in others. But besides the specs of the device itself, you can take advantage of services which include, but are not limited to— product uploading, training seminars (your vendor can conduct training sessions to get your staff up to speed with the POS system), settings configuration, store data migration (if necessary), integration with the rest of your store/restaurant apps, etc.

Factors To Consider In Setting Up A POS System

1. Integration Is Key

There’s no doubt that point of sale systems will pull all your restaurant’s productivity strings together and into one cohesive unit. It is, after all, an electronic unit that happens to have features that make it help your team accomplish tasks twice (and beyond) more than they would without it.

Then again, integration is what brings it closer to home. And there are two factors to consider. The first has to do with “integration” regarding having your crew be familiar with the system. The second point to “integration” with the current software you have in place and are wanting to utilize side by side with the POS apparatuses.

Integration: Workforce Plus Machine

We’ve mentioned in another post that training is essential for your restaurant crew, in terms of easing into operation the POS system. Not only that but becoming so familiar with its functions that it becomes part of business operations instead of a separate entity of sorts.

Contact your POS system supplier and ask about how they can help with conducting an integration and/or training session for the same.

Integration: Software To New Technology

POS systems provide good support for any existing software for financial management. Again, it will be best to consult your supplier about which financial software is best coupled with the specific POS device you have in mind for your restaurant.

The list typically revolves around SAP (System Application and Products), Procountor, Microsoft Dynamics NAV, and similar applications.

2. Cost For Setup

There usually is a separate cost for setting up a POS system, much like any new device that’s assisted by its own software. If it’s possible to keep the hardware your restaurant is currently using, that’s great. If not, the costs are merely upfront, with no hidden charges later on.

Should you choose a cloud-based application, there won’t be said upfront charges since it’s open-source. Having said that, acquaintance with cloud-based set-ups require a separate training and adjustment period altogether.

Nevertheless, you might as well switch to the latest POS device plus its accompanying (and latest, too) software. That way, “integration” will be linear. It will still require orientation about how it works, and assimilation on how you can customize FOH operations in and around the POS system’s functions.

3. Reporting Capacity

Reporting and analysis of the data therein are how your restaurant can learn which moves you’re doing right, and which ones can be enhanced for profitability. You should select one with reporting and data processing capacities that are a little above average. This, especially if you’re growing your business. And along with this, the number of your business’ employees.

Archiving is one thing. Reporting and data analysis? They’re a whole other component that’s vital in keeping track of how ROIs (Return On Investment) is matching up to profit and expenditures. It’s an approach to tracking progress and making instant adjustments when called for.

Take note that reporting is a must-feature for mobile devices, too. This will aid your staff plot data in the inventory without having to log in to the main apparatus. They can still complete their rounds and attend to customers and/or tables while submitting and recording transactions.

4. User-Friendliness

This may sound redundant since many newer models of POS systems are armed with this aspect. Be that as it may, align your POS system’s usability to your business operations needs, and staffing faculty.

Most restaurants’ Front-Of-House is frequently on a hustle-and-bustle momentum during peak hours. For several, this means round-the-clock. Ascertain that the usability of the device, whether mobile or stationary, will not impede workflows due to complicated POS frameworks.

Having a “nesting period” for utilization within the first few days to weeks is acceptable. It should be anticipated and as a result, prepared for. User-friendliness of the machine is another thing. It mustn’t be a variable in slowing said workflow in the FOH.