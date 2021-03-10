Can Michigan Will it All in 2021?

The Michigan Wolverines are one of the hottest teams in college basketball this season by all accounts, it seems Michigan is well equipped to make a deep tournament run, be a consensus pick to make the final four, and should be one of the favorites to make it all the way.

You read it here first — don’t be surprised if the Wolverines lift the trophy once it’s all said and done. The Wolverines might not be undefeated like Gonzaga, but there is no question they are one of the best teams in the nation and are currently ranked at #2 in the Top 25 poll after Baylor suffered their first defeat of the campaign, falling to the third spot in the rankings. They do so many things well that it’s a bit hard to pinpoint any weakness on the current Wolverines roster.

The Wolverines are a Top 50 in points (78.8), rebounds (38.9) and assists (16.1) per game as a team, and they also have players who have shown the ability to takeover a contest when needed. The play of center Hunter Dickinson (14.8 points per game on 62.1 percent shooting) on offensive has been a big spark for the Wolverines, but he does more than contribute offensively — the freshman also leads Michigan in both rebounds (7.8) and blocks (1.6) per contest. Mike Smith averages a team-high 5.2 assists per game, while Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner also average at least 13 points per game.

Of course, anything could happen in the NCAA Tournament, and many teams that have dazzled in the regular season come up short in the Big Dance. Michigan comfortably sits at the top of the Big Ten and shouldn’t have problems to be the biggest favorite in their region, though teams such as Villanova, Florida State, Kansas and Arkansas all pose different threats for the Wolverines.

It’s not going to be an easy road for the Wolverines, but they have shown the ability to make in-game adjustments all season long and that shouldn’t change in the NCAA Tournament, especially since the tourney will be played in only one city — and that would ease things up for all the team looking to make a deep run from a logistics-related point of view.

The Wolverines are one of those teams. And they should have a decent shot at going all the way if they keep playing like they have done it all season long.

If you are going to bet March Madness this year then you need to check out BetQL. With BetQL you can get data and picks for every game and every bet type. No matter how you like to bet BetQL has you covered with the data you need. If you like college basketball over unders, 1st half spreads, or moneylines BetQL has the picks for you.