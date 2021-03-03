While playing online casinos, players always care about their withdrawal methods. As you know the most common methods to get casino payouts on your balance are debit cards like Visa or Mastercard, various e-wallets such as PayPal, Neteller Skrill, or Paysafe. But what about withdrawals on bitcoin casinos? Today more and more experienced players prefer to use BTC payments on gambling sites due to their security and the possibility to keep privacy.

After a quick overview of the top bitcoin casinos list, we must admit that a wide range of gambling options are available to every Brit now. Another task is to determine how to withdraw your crypto money wins after playing on bitcoin websites. That is why we are going to figure out a few prevailing ways below.

How to Withdraw BTC Wins — Top 3 Methods

If you are a happy owner of cryptocurrency but being a beginner on gambling sites, you cannot decide how transactions are usually carried out there, we have collected the 3 most popular ways that will allow you to get your won bitcoins, save them, and change to the conventional currency. Let’s explore each method:

E-Wallets for Bitcoins . One of the most traditional methods to get and save your BTCs on the balance is an electronic wallet. They can be used on desktop or mobile devices via a browser. However, such a method of withdrawal has several drawbacks — e-wallets are susceptible to attacks by hackers so that it is dangerous to withdraw big amounts of coins using such a wallet. During the registration on any crypto casino, a new player gives a bitcoin wallet address and sometimes passes a verification. And in this way, a user is not anonymous anymore.

Bitcoin Exchanges. To fully manage digital coins, it is better to register on one of the largest crypto exchanges like Binance, for example. Then you will receive accounts for different altcoins and can easily manage them. Players can send or receive their rewards from casinos directly to internal balance, exchange, and withdraw crypto money immediately. Therefore, it is not necessary to create a separate wallet for BTC. To sum it up, a user gets an account address and receives payouts there. Unlike conventional payment systems, transactions on exchanges are performed instantly, and the fees will be the lowest ever.

Exchanger Services. Exchangers are the most popular way to withdraw digital coins. These are special services that allow you to sell cryptocurrency for fiat money, and then send it to a bank card or other payment systems like PayPal, and others. The transaction procedure usually takes 10-15 minutes. If something goes wrong, you can contact the support team. But remember, while using any exchanger, you need to transfer the exact number of coins that was negotiated in the transaction. Otherwise, the service will not see the transaction and funds may be lost.

Every UK user of bitcoins who plays casino games will appreciate the benefits of the listed above payment methods. Low fees, immediate withdrawal times, no attachment to controlling authorities, and other positive points await people who choose crypto money as a method for deposit and withdrawals on casino sites. Moreover, there is a chance to claim special promotions if you make the first BTC deposit on a casino website or even accumulate some loyalty points.

In conclusion, the first thing every player from the United Kingdom should get is that gambling wins in BTC cannot be considered as a way for earning fast money. The casino always wins and players receive only a small part of the benefits on their balances. Be a responsible gambler anyway.