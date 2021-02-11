A Detailed Review of Hollywoodbets Mobile App

Hollywoodbets is an online gambling company providing high-quality entertainment since 2006. Like the Hollywoodbets mobile app, this has games like bingo, poker, casino, as well as sports betting. Here, we shall look at the main features of the Hollywoodbets mobile app.

How Does The Hollywoodbets Mobile App Work?

Using the Hollywoodbets app, you can bet on any team you like from the comfort of your home.

It is advisable that you get the app only from the Play store. Although .apk files are available, they might infect your system with malware.

If you own an iOS device, the iTunes store is the only place where you can download the app. Several other betting apps can also be found on the store.

Other Products FROM Hollywoodbets

In case you don’t wish to place bets on live sports anymore, the Hollywoodbets app has games like roulette and live casino available. Upon joining the platform for the first time, you can get yourself a bonus of £1,000.

You can claim the bonus simply by registering and depositing money. Hollywoodbets also offers a special casino app for Android and iOS devices.

The Main Features of Hollywoodbets App

With this app, you can bet on different sports and leagues. You will get the best odds no matter which team or player you support. It even covers some of the lesser-known leagues.

Using this app, it’s possible to place a bet before or during the game. It is possible to lower potential losses by cashing out your profits. Upon registering with the app, you can also enjoy the live streaming feature.

Free Bets

Similar to Hollywoodbets account login providing free bonuses, you can get access to free bets worth £30 upon registering with Hollywoodbets. This requires you to deposit £10 after registering. Although there are no requirements for the wagers, the bet stake is deducted from your winnings.

Payment Modes

Hollywoodbets lets you complete payments through various popular payment gateways like PayPal, Neteller, Visa, etc. Currently, currencies like CAD, USD, EUR, and GBP are supported on the Hollywoodbets platform. However, you should stick to one currency while making the payments.

When using a debit or a credit card for withdrawals, it would take 1-2 business days for the transaction to be completed. The transaction processing time is a bit faster for e-wallets.

Licenses

Hollywoodbets has the license to operate in the UK, Ireland, Denmark, Italy, and Belgium. You cannot access this app in places where there are no legal regulations for online betting.

Customer Service

Hollywoodbets has a friendly and efficient customer service team and you can reach out to them if you face any issues whatsoever. This team has a lot of experience in dealing with customer issues, so you can rely on them to offer you quality assistance.

Conclusion

Hopefully, after going through this review, you have no further doubts about using the Hollywoodbets app. Hollywoodbets offers great odds, the option to bet on different sports, and a smooth-running app. This is an app we recommend for all betting enthusiasts. The wide range of benefits offered by this app is unmatched.