5 Premier League Goalkeepers of the Decade

Another decade has come to an end and, once again, many talented players have made history in the Premier League. Among them, we have seen some amazing goalkeepers showing their skills and being really important for their clubs to reach higher levels. And often fans bet on their matches 1×2 prediction because they were confident of victory.

Today, we have prepared for you a list with the 5 Goalkeepers that played in the Premier League in this decade. Remembering that we are just taking in consideration the last 10 years of the league and the players that were playing during that time.

Petr Cech

The goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in Premier League history should have made this list. Cech moved to Chelsea in 2004/05 after playing for Rennes and soon became the Blues’ first goalkeeper. The correct score of his victories is innumerable.

He conquered four English League titles and also four Golden Glove awards, what is not a surprise since he was able to get a total of 202 clean sheets during his Premier League career. Another interesting fact is that he was the only goalkeeper to receive the Golden Glove playing for two different clubs in England, the two London based teams Chelsea and Arsenal.

He stopped playing last year, after finishing his contract with Arsenal, and nowadays he is a technical adviser – and also emergency goalkeeper – of Chelsea.

David De Gea

Even though De Gea is not living a good moment nowadays, he already shone with the shirt of the Red Devils. The Spanish goalkeeper had a difficult task when he arrived at the Red side of Manchester: be the successor of the great Edwin van der Sar.

Back in 2011, when he arrived after playing for Atletico Madrid, David De Gea had a lot of expectations around him. However, he couldn’t convince fans right in his first season, being highly criticized for some mistakes, especially on high balls.

Thankfully, for him, Sir Alex Ferguson didn’t take that into consideration and kept on trusting the young Spanish. That probably gave him confidence and De Gea become a key player for the 2012/13 Premier League title, being the best goalkeeper of the English League according to the PFA.

He also received the Golden Glove award in the 2017/18 season, with a total of 18 clean sheets in 37 matches played. Recently, he has become the highest paid goalkeeper in world football after signing a new contract with Manchester United, which goes until 2023.

Joe Hart

If Joe Hart is currently just the second goalkeeper at Burnley, being behind Nick Pope, a few seasons ago he was one of the main players in the blue side of Manchester. Playing for the Citizens, he stood out for his great defenses, his strong spirit and also his amazing leadership.

He was able to help City to lift two Premier League titles and also won the Golden Glove award four times, which is the same number as the amazing Petr Cech. In addition to that, Hart was, for many years, an undisputed goalkeeper of England’s National Team.

However, with the good performances of direct rivals such as Pickford, Pope – who took his place at club level – and Heaton, as well as currently being Sean Dyche’s second choice in the Clarets, Hart is no longer being called up.

Kasper Schmeichel

If his father, Peter Schmeichel, was one of the best goalkeepers in Premier League history, Kasper Schmeichel also deserves his credits for excellent seasons with the Leicester City shirt, especially in the 2015/2016 season, in which the Foxes became national champions when nobody would ever think about it.

With 15 clean sheets in his team’s title season, he was just one away from matching with Petr Cech, who was the Golden Glove award’s winner. The following season, playing in their first Champions League, he was essential in the campaign in which Leicester reached the quarter-finals of the competition, having a decisive participation in the game of the round of 16 against Sevilla, saving two penalties (one in the first half and another in the second). The goalkeeper was also featured in the Danish national team at the last World Cup.

Nowadays, he is being criticized by some fans and even the press due to some mistakes, especially at the end of last season. But Schmeichel keeps making amazing games with Leicester and helping the team to keep on fighting at the top of the table in the 2020/21 season.

Hugo Lloris

Despite being the only one on the list with no important titles for his club, Lloris is the only one of the mentioned names that won the World Cup, being the captain of France’s National Team in Russia 2018, when they have lifted their second World Cup trophy. Despite the failure in the final in the goal by Mandzukic, he was an essential figure in the French title

At Tottenham, Lloris arrived in 2012/2013 to replace veteran Brad Friedel and soon established himself as the owner of the position. Subsequently, he was elected captain of the Spurs. He was one of the big names in the team that reached the final of the last Champions League, in which the London team was defeated by Liverpool in the final.

Until today, Lloris makes amazing saves and is the first goalkeeper of Tottenham with no doubts.

Conclusion

Some may ask of other names that are making a lot of success in the Premier League right now, such as Brazilians Alisson and Ederson, however they have been playing for a short while. These 5 chosen started playing in the PL at the beginning of the decade and that is why they have this special place.Now it is very convenient to use a betway app. It makes the task very easy and helps to save time.So you can bet on your favorite athletes quickly and easily.

But both Alisson – playing for Liverpool – and Ederson – playing for City – are amazing goalkeepers making history in the Premier League nowadays. And Ederson is an important piece of Guardiola’s team.