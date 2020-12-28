The Washington Football Team is moving on from former 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.

On Monday, following his most recent benching for poor performance, head coach Ron Rivera announced that the team has decided to release the struggling quarterback.

Haskins not only struggled on the field but with his maturity off the field when he violated COVID-19 protocols by hitting up a strip club after a loss to the Seattle Seahawks earlier this month.

“This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him,” a statement from Rivera said. “I told him I believe it would benefit both parties if we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward.”

Haskins responded to the news shortly after his release went public.

“My time with the Washington Football Team has unfortunately come to an end. I thank the team and fans for the opportunity to play for the team I grew up rooting for,” he said. “I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of a NFL quarterback and will become a better man and player because of this experience.”

Statement from former WFT QB Dwayne Haskins: pic.twitter.com/EKtQzvkmNL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2020

During his brief tenure in Washington, Haskins threw for 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

We’ll have to see if and when another opportunity arises.