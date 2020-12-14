The NFL Teams With The Best Odds To Win The Super Bowl

While the Super Bowl is still months away, all the major sports betting apps have their picks. As of now, four teams stand out from the rest. With four regular-season games left to be played, the NFL playoff picture is still up in the air. Can the Steelers hold on to the No. 1 seed? Will the Cleveland Browns qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2002? What about the Miami Dolphins or New York Giants?

There are teams still fighting for a chance to make a run for the Super Bowl. However, for these four teams, Vegas believes that the Championship series will feature these four franchises.

No. 4: Green Bay Packers +800

Every week, Aaron Rodgers puts a showcase on display for NFL streams. Offensively, the Packers total the second-best total yards per game (396.9) in the league. Believe it or not, after 12 games, the Packers top the Chiefs in points per game by scoring 31.6 on average. With Davante Adams emerging as the NFL’s best receiver in the league, supporting players like Aaron Jones, Allen Lazard, and Robert Tonyan are emerging as key contributors. The Packers made the NFC Championship last season before falling to the San Francisco 49ers. Green Bay is on pace to make another appearance.

No. 3: Pittsburgh Steelers +650

The number for the Steelers fluctuates between 600 to 750. Either way, the Steelers own the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl. Last week, the Steelers were exposed by the Washington Football Team to lose their first game of the season. Still, the Steelers are 11-1 and own the No. 1 spot in the AFC for now. The defense remains the best in the league, allowing just 17.6 points per game. Sunday’s loss to Washington was nothing more than a fluke. Losing in December is a heckuva a lot better than losing in January.

No. 2: New Orleans Saints +500

Who would have thought that the Saints are so good that Drew Brees hasn’t had to play? Taysom Hill has started three straight games for the Saints in place of the injured Brees, who has been out with a punctured lung. The Saints are 3-0 in that span and are the No. 1 team in the NFC. Wide receiver Michael Thomas had his first breakout game of the season with nine receptions for 105 yards. If he is back in business, the Saints’ offense got a lot more dangerous. With Brees set to return sometime this month, the 42-year old has the tools in place to make the Super Bowl for the first time since 2009.

No. 1: Kansas City Chiefs +200

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill are the most dangerous combination since lions and tigers. Just two weeks ago, Hill finished with 13 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Bucs that nearly broke fantasy football. Travis Kelce became the first tight end ever to record five straight 1,000-yard seasons. The offense racks up a league-leading 416 yards per game and scores over 30 points, sitting right behind the Packers for the best offense in the league. While many predict that the Steelers and Chiefs will meet in the AFC Championship Game, Vegas is siding with the league’s most potent offense. The Chiefs have a chance to overtake the Steelers for the No. 1 seed and the playoffs only bye week. If the team can do that, it gets them one step closer to potentially repeating as Super Bowl champions.