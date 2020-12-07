How to Start Writing a College Essay: An Ultimate Guide

Writing a college essay is a skill that doesn’t come naturally to many students. We aren’t born with a five-paragraph essay plan embedded in our brains, nor do we grow up thinking of a thesis statement as the foundation for our communications. Nevertheless, in order to get through college, we have to master the art of essay writing. This is much truer now than in past years, thanks in large measure to the coronavirus pandemic. As more of our college education moves online, instructors are assigning more essays than ever since there are fewer ways to measure learning online than there are in real-world classroom settings. To help you achieve your best performance in school, we’ve put together an ultimate guide to help you start writing a college essay.

Start On Your Essay Right Away… Or delegate it

There is no way you didn’t think about delegating some of your assignments to a more professional writer sometimes. When being too overwhelmed with tasks, this way seems like one of the most logical ones. We don’t recommend over-indulging yourself in this sphere, but we are also sure that addressing a quality writing service once in a while is more useful than harmful. Why? Because it gives you space and time, it saves you from burnout and dials down procrastination.

One of the best ways to learn about writing a college essay is to hire a professional essay writing service. When you pay pro academic writers online, like those at a professional essay writing service, SmartWritingService, for example, you can receive fast and reliable assistance to help you with any academic paper. A pro writer can show you exactly how to approach your own paper and develop a thoughtful and thorough essay of your own. When you see how a professional creates an essay and all of the parts that go into it specifically for your topic, you can achieve more with your own essays each and every time.

Six Steps to a Successful Essay Writing Start

Read the question. The most important part of the essay writing process is reading the question. It might seem obvious, but the question is your guide for what to write. Sometimes, the question is very specific and provides a thorough outline of what to discuss and how to discuss it. Other times, the question is open-ended and only vaguely set boundaries for a topic of your choice. Either way, study the question, and any associated grading rubric, carefully to ensure that you understand what your instructor is looking for and exactly what you need to do in order to meet those expectations.

Develop a research question. Using the essay topic as a guide, develop a specific question that you can use to guide your research. By picking a specific topic to explore and asking a pertinent question about it, you can limit your research and create a more efficient process where you look only for the information you need, saving you time and effort in the writing process.

Make friends with your college library. While it can be tempting to rely on Google for all your research needs, the sources that you find on the open web are less likely to be reliable and accurate than the scholarly research your college likely gives you access to in your library. Make friends with your online library and learn to use its database to access high-quality academic research that will give you an advantage with all your research needs. Scholarly sources are more rigorous and offer the type of solid references that impress instructors.

Collect your research before you write. Gather your research before you write. Collect specific quotations you plan to use and write out your citations and your reference list before you start your essay. This will help you to avoid having to go back for more research as you write. Having a bank of quotations and paraphrases to drop into your paper will speed up the writing process and help keep you on track from start to finish.

Develop a strong thesis statement. Using your research question as a guide and matching it to what you learned from your library research, answer the research question with a thesis statement that explains clearly what your paper will demonstrate or prove. The thesis statement shouldn’t hold anything back. Tell your reader the main idea of the paper, what you concluded about the topic, and the main lines of evidence you will use to support it. Your reader should be able to predict the content of your essay from the thesis statement.

Write an outline of your entire essay. Writing an outline will help you avoid some of the biggest challenges of essay writing. When you develop an outline, you are creating a roadmap to your entire essay, and this guide will help you to write quickly and efficiently with a minimal need to stop and a drastically reduced chance of writing yourself into a tangent that won’t make it to the final copy. The more effort you put into an outline, the easier writing the final draft will be. But even a minimal outline can be helpful. The best outlines move paragraph by paragraph through the paper, listing the topic sentence for each paragraph, key supporting details, and the quotations and sources that will appear in each paragraph.

Why Is It So Important How You Start?

When you are working on your assignment, you feel that it is a unique process. Even if you don’t enjoy it or are bored or don’t like the topic, this process is meaningful for you from the beginning to the end because you spend your time and efforts. However, your professor doesn’t see it the same way you do. He or she needs to read many essays, most of them very similar, every year, every semester. From one point of view, your professor has to pay attention to the whole paper — the introduction, the body parts, arguments, examples, sources, the conclusions, etc. From another point of view, professors themselves claim that they understand whether the paper is quality or not from the first two abstracts, including the beginning of your essay, the thesis statement, and maybe the essay hook. That is why it is so important to make sure you start your essay with some engaging ideas and meticulously proofread the content in the introduction part.