Top Tips for Avoiding Academic Burnout

College life can be stressful. Even before the pandemic, campuses were rife with challenges. The current circumstances are just worsening these difficulties. During all the turmoil, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed.

How can you focus on your studies and make meaningful progress while avoiding pressure and getting burnt out? We’ve got some top tips to help you subdue the stress and keep mental exhaustion at bay.

Streamlined Studying to Stop Stress

One of the most significant stressors of academic study is a disorganized routine. Having a clear idea of what you want to accomplish and how to proceed can ward off the malaise and lead to more productive studying. So how exactly do you streamline your academics? There are a few things you could do. Let’s go over some of the best tips now.

Study in a Quiet Environment

It can be challenging to find quiet environments, especially at college dorms. However, obtaining peace and quiet during study-time can significantly reduce stress. Research has shown that loud noises can have a range of adverse health effects. Agitation, higher blood pressure, and reduced brain function are all consequences of too much commotion. Maybe those often clichéd downstairs neighbors are onto something after all!

Use Technology to Help You Focus

Some people prefer reading books, while others enjoy listening to spoken words. Since we live in a technological age, we should use it to our full advantage. Regardless of which format your study materials are in, you can convert them to your preference with a little help from transcription.

From a phycological standpoint, you are more likely to remember information when you see and hear it simultaneously. The reason for the enhanced retention is because our brains store audio and visual information differently. When we use sight and sound together, our minds will naturally take in greater amounts of data.

Now that we know this memory-increasing pro tip, we can use it to our favor. By taking advantage of transcribing services, you can effortlessly create audio and visual information libraries to maximize your learning experience. With these tools, you will be able to read and hear the information and double your brain’s ability to process and store the materials.

Use Mental Hacks to Calm Nerves

The human brain acts in mysterious ways, and sometimes we do things that can affect its behavior without even realizing it. For example, did you know that you can calm your nerves by chewing gum ? It’s a secret long known to Navy SEALs. This mind-blowing trick can stimulate your autonomic nervous system and significantly reduce your stress levels.

Another method, which is far more popular, is to play classical music in the background. According to many studies, soft background melodies have a relaxing effect. That’s why most department stores resort to soothing tunes to set the mood for their customers.

Use the Right Light

Light can also affect your studying, just like music. We can all relate to those late-night cram sessions using a flashlight in bed or a dimly lit desk lamp. The type of illumination we use can have a dramatic effect on our mood and overall health.

Not all light is created equal. The cooler tones from fluorescent bulbs tend to induce a stress response in some individuals. However, the good news about these findings is that the opposite is also true. Warmer hues and natural sunlight from a window can have a calming and relaxing influence.

Don’t Forget to Breathe

While this one may seem obvious, you might be surprised how many of us don’t breathe properly! In our high-speed, hyper-stimulated culture, many of us have developed poor shallow breathing habits. Aside from being generally unhealthy, taking shallow breaths can significantly increase your stress levels. It’s like you’re suffocating your body to a certain extent.

The best way to counteract this is to practice mindful breathing. Whether through meditation, yoga or merely inhaling deeply at your desk, every bit helps. Correcting shallow breathing will take time, though. You need to re-train your body to inhale and exhale correctly to undo a bad habit.

Study Smarter, Not Harder

You’ve heard the adage “work smarter, not harder.” Well, that same mindset applies to learning as well. Though it can be tempting to have fun all week and cram for that big exam, your brain might disagree.

Learning a little bit each day can have a much more beneficial effect than absorbing everything in one session. Besides retaining more information in small bites, it won’t be as taxing on your brain, thereby creating less exertion and stress.

Short bursts of learning throughout the week will allow you to put the “recall method” to the test. Practice remembering various facts you’ve previously studied. This technique will help to build your memorization skill further.

Be at Peace, and Let Learning Increase!

With the tips we’ve outlined here, you can stop the stress and love learning again. Before you know it, you’ll be acing those tests effortlessly, avoiding burnout, and increasing your overall wellness.