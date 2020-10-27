Super Bowl 55 Betting Odds: Updated Odds & Favorites After Week 7

We never knew whether the football season would come, but it is finally here despite the coronavirus pandemic as we continue to search for any type of certainty. Now, we prepare to enter Week 8.

Ahead of the upcoming week, oddsmakers shared their thoughts on the updated landscape of the week with one slate of games officially in the books. The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, two of the league’s top teams from a year ago, are favored to bring home the Lombardi Trophy. Following closely behind is the Pittsburgh Steelers; the lone remaining undefeated team in the NFL.

Leading the way in the NFC is Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who continue to surge, and Green Bay Packers.

Where does your favorite team sit in the eyes of the oddsmakers following Week 7 of the regular season?

A full look at the odds for Super Bowl 55 can be seen below, via BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag).

Super Bowl 55 Betting Odds – Week 7

                                                    10/20/20            Current (10/27/2020)        

Kansas City Chiefs                                15/4                  15/4

Baltimore Ravens                                  6/1                    13/2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers                         10/1                  13/2

Pittsburgh Steelers                                12/1                  15/2

Green Bay Packers                               12/1                  9/1

Seattle Seahawks                                  7/1                    9/1

New Orleans Saints                               14/1                  16/1

Tennessee Titans                                  18/1                  22/1

Los Angeles Rams                                22/1                  25/1

Buffalo Bills                                          20/1                  28/1

San Francisco 49ers                              33/1                  28/1

Arizona Cardinals                                  33/1                  33/1

Indianapolis Colts                                  33/1                  33/1

Chicago Bears                                      28/1                  40/1

Cleveland Browns                                 50/1                  60/1

New England Patriots                            40/1                  60/1

Philadelphia Eagles                               66/1                  60/1

Las Vegas Raiders                                40/1                  80/1

Dallas Cowboys                                    50/1                  125/1

Detroit Lions                                         150/1                125/1

Miami Dolphins                                     200/1                125/1

Washington Football Team                     1000/1              125/1

Los Angeles Chargers                            125/1                150/1

Carolina Panthers                                  100/1                200/1

Minnesota Vikings                                 300/1                300/1

Atlanta Falcons                                     300/1                500/1

Denver Broncos                                    150/1                500/1

Houston Texans                                    300/1                500/1

Cincinnati Bengals                                 1000/1              2000/1

Jacksonville Jaguars                             1000/1              2000/1

New York Giants                                   1000/1              2000/1

New York Jets                                       2000/1              2000/1

