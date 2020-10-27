Super Bowl 55 Betting Odds: Updated Odds & Favorites After Week 7

We never knew whether the football season would come, but it is finally here despite the coronavirus pandemic as we continue to search for any type of certainty. Now, we prepare to enter Week 8.

Ahead of the upcoming week, oddsmakers shared their thoughts on the updated landscape of the week with one slate of games officially in the books. The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, two of the league’s top teams from a year ago, are favored to bring home the Lombardi Trophy. Following closely behind is the Pittsburgh Steelers; the lone remaining undefeated team in the NFL.

Leading the way in the NFC is Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who continue to surge, and Green Bay Packers.

Where does your favorite team sit in the eyes of the oddsmakers following Week 7 of the regular season?

A full look at the odds for Super Bowl 55 can be seen below, via BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag).

Super Bowl 55 Betting Odds – Week 7

10/20/20 Current (10/27/2020)

Kansas City Chiefs 15/4 15/4

Baltimore Ravens 6/1 13/2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10/1 13/2

Pittsburgh Steelers 12/1 15/2

Green Bay Packers 12/1 9/1

Seattle Seahawks 7/1 9/1

New Orleans Saints 14/1 16/1

Tennessee Titans 18/1 22/1

Los Angeles Rams 22/1 25/1

Buffalo Bills 20/1 28/1

San Francisco 49ers 33/1 28/1

Arizona Cardinals 33/1 33/1

Indianapolis Colts 33/1 33/1

Chicago Bears 28/1 40/1

Cleveland Browns 50/1 60/1

New England Patriots 40/1 60/1

Philadelphia Eagles 66/1 60/1

Las Vegas Raiders 40/1 80/1

Dallas Cowboys 50/1 125/1

Detroit Lions 150/1 125/1

Miami Dolphins 200/1 125/1

Washington Football Team 1000/1 125/1

Los Angeles Chargers 125/1 150/1

Carolina Panthers 100/1 200/1

Minnesota Vikings 300/1 300/1

Atlanta Falcons 300/1 500/1

Denver Broncos 150/1 500/1

Houston Texans 300/1 500/1

Cincinnati Bengals 1000/1 2000/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 1000/1 2000/1

New York Giants 1000/1 2000/1

New York Jets 2000/1 2000/1