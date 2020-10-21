Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Tory Lanez Over Instagram Live Session

Megan Thee Stallion couldn’t believe the latest stunt from Tory Lanez. Lanez, who has been hit with multiple charges for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion, took to Instagram Live to proclaim his innocence.

Lanez continues to say that he didn’t shoot Megan Thee Stallion and that all of the claims about the incident are “not true.”

“Two days after that, I get a call from Roc Nation that says, ‘Yo, we heard you were gonna to make a statement about what happened, and it’d be in your best interest if you don’t make that statement,'” Lanez said. “And I’m like, OK? I don’t understand the issue of me telling my fans, like, ‘Yo, it’s not that serious of a deal …

“It’s not accurate information. I don’t ever wanna come off like I’m here to bash this girl or I’m here to talk down about this girl or ever be at a place where, like, I’m disrespecting her, because to me, as a person, she’s still my friend. No matter what — even if she doesn’t look at me like that — I look at her like she’s still my friend.”

Megan was not impressed.

This Nigga genuinely crazy — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 21, 2020

“The police come, I’m scared. All this shit going on with the police? The police is shooting motherfuckers for anything,” she said. “The police was literally killing Black people for no motherfucking reason … You think I’m about to tell the police that we—n***as, us Black people—got a gun in the car? You want me to tell them we got in a gun in a car so they can shoot all of us up? N***a, I’m scared … Why the fuck would I tell [the police] somebody got a gun in this car and this n***a shot me? So I can get shot, you can shot, she can get shot, he can get shot?”

Lanez has officially been charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, according to TMZ.

If he is convicted of the charges, Lanez faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.