Joe Mixon Was in Hospital Before Huge Week 4 Performance

Joe Mixon went off in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Following the game, the Cincinnati Bengals running back revealed that his performance was even more impressive than we initially thought.

As it turns out, Mixon was in the hospital late Saturday night after he was added to the injury report late in the week.

Mixon was placed on the injury report with a chest injury with left him difficulty breathing. Ultimately, he had to head to the hospital to determine what was going on.

“I was in the hospital for about three hours yesterday, late last night. I didn’t know if I would play. This morning, see how I felt and doctors loved up on me and I was able to go out there and make some things work,” Mixon revealed, via The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr.

“At first, it was like, ‘I don’t know how it’s going to be.’ I went out there and just gave it my all for my teammates, and like I said, everything was up in the air. But I made it happen.”

Despite the scale, Mixon had himself a game.

The former Oklahoma Sooners standout rushed for 151 yards and 2 touchdowns on 25 carries. He also contributed as a receiver out of the backfield with 6 catches for 30 yards and an additional score as the Bengals went on to beat the Jaguars, 33-25.

Up next for Cincinnati is a Week 5 trip to take on the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 11. Kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.