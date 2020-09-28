What Does it Mean to Short a Stock?

Getting involved in the stock market is one of the easiest ways to make sure that you’re prepared for a wealthy future. With a little creativity and a commitment to constant learning and growth, there’s nothing stopping you from making a fortune with regular buying and selling strategies. However, there is a lot to learn before you become a pro. Whether you’re looking into penny stocks or swing trading, every strategy comes with its own challenges to consider. Today, we’re going to talk about one of the most common aspects of trading, which is shorting a stock. Shorting has long been a popular technique for trading among gamblers, speculators, hedge fund managers, arbitrageurs, and other individuals who are willing to risk a significant loss so that they can boost their chances of a gain. So, what does this mean?

How Does Stock Shorting Work?

When you sell short, it means that you basically sell something that you don’t actually own. In other words, you might buy a share or security with money that is borrowed or on loan from a broker, then sell the assets you don’t already own. Usually, people will take this route because they believe that the value of something they own is heading in the down direction. This means that they feel confident that selling immediately will allow them to buy something back at a lower cost in the future.

Although the strategy doesn’t always work, it can be an excellent way to make some money. If you’re successful in selling when the price is high and buying again when it’s low, then you can make a profit between the sell and buy prices. Some traders simply do this because they want to speculate, while others are searching for ways to protect their risk of losing money on a long position. Obviously, while there are benefits to this maneuver, there are downsides too. For instance, you expose yourself to the risk that a share actually won’t drop in price and starts gaining value instead. This means that you would have to buy the security back at a higher cost and lose more money. Prices are volatile, and it’s hard to know what might happen at any given moment.

Isn’t This the Same as Investing?

Shorting a stock is a process that’s subject to a very specific set of rules and guidelines that exist separately from regular investing. This includes rules designed to restrict short selling strategies from further reducing the price of items that have dropped excessively within a short space of time. The risk of losses on these kinds of sales is very significant, because the price may continue to rise without limit in this environment. Often, like most complex money-making practices, it’s best to stay away from projects like these unless you’re a seasoned investor that knows exactly how the space works, and how you’re going to protect yourself from potential damage. Unless you’re an expert in your space, you’re going to put yourself under too much threat.