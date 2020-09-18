Donald Trump Orders TikTok Clampdown; No Downloads After Sunday

If you want to download TikTok, you better do so now. Donald Trump has been adamant about banning the popular social media app by the end of October if it was not sold by ByteDance, the Beijing-based company that owns the app.

Now, he is showing that the pressure is real by ordering a clampdown on the app that will go into effect on Sunday, September 20.

With the clampdown, TikTok downloads will be prevented.

“At the President’s direction, we have taken significant action to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement Friday, via CBS News.

TikTok is based in Beijing and has been deemed a national security risk. It has been downloaded over 110 million times in the United States.

The company, however, claims that its servers are based out of China and that they are committed to transparency for its users. The app is also not available within China.

“At TikTok, we take these issues incredibly seriously as well. We are committed to transparency and accountability in how we support our TikTok users in the US and around the world,” the statement from TikTok read. “TikTok does not remove content based on sensitivities related to China. We have never been asked by the Chinese government to remove any content and we would not do so if asked. Period.”

TikTok was first launched in 2017 and is available for download on iOS and Android devices. Earlier this year, TikTok hit one billion downloads globally with the app available in over 150 markets and 75 languages.