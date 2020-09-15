Maxwell Award Announces College Football Players of the Week for Week 2

As the college football season rolls on, the Maxwell Football Club continues to announce its weekly honors. Following Week 2 of the 2020 campaign, the Maxwell Football Club announced its latest Maxwell Award Player of the Week and Bednarik Award Player of the Week.

The Maxwell Award Player of the Week will be recognized for overall performance on offense, defense or special teams, and the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week will be honored for outstanding defensive play.

The Maxwell Award Player of the Week went to Arkansas State wide receiver Jonathan Adams who hauled in eight passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns in an upset win over Kansas State.

Defensively, UNC linebacker Chazz Surratt recorded nine tackles, two sacks, and 2.5 tackles for a loss in a blowout win over Syracuse.

Additional information on the Week 2 Player of the Week winners can be seen below.

Maxwell Award Player of the Week: Jonathan Adams, WR, Arkansas State

Arkansas State wide receiver Jonathan Adams was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week in recognition of his outstanding performance in a 35-31 upset victory at Kansas State. Adams put on a highlight reel performance catching eight passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner with 38 seconds remaining. Arkansas State (1-1) lost 37-24 in Week 1 at Memphis and Adams caught six passes for 65yards. The Red Wolves are back in action vs Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Bednarik Award Player of the Week: Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

UNC linebacker Chazz Surratt led the Tar Heels with nine tackles in Saturday’s 31-6 season-opening win over visiting Syracuse. His effort has earned him recognition as the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week. The preseason All-ACC selection set new career highs with two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. The senior is playing just his second season at linebacker, making the transition last offseason after spending the first two years playing quarterback. It was a flawless transition for Surratt as he was UNC’s leading tackler and finished the year as the conference’s runner up for defensive player of the year.