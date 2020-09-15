Adam Dowdell Jr., a sophomore at Alabama State University, was missing for nearly a week. The sad news was reported this week that Dowdell was found dead at age 22 just blocks away from the campus.

Dowdell’s mother, Toya Cohill, said her son last had contact with his family on September 8. He reportedly went to an ATM and never returned to his dorm room.

An official cause of death has not been announced and no arrests have been made.

“We all had hoped for a different outcome,” ASU President Quinton T. Ross Jr. said in a statement, via the Birmingham News. “Losing a student is always difficult, and the Hornet Nation is in mourning over his death. Our thoughts and prayers are certainly with Adam’s mother and the rest of his family and friends as they face this tragic loss.”

Our deepest condolences go out to Dowdell’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.

A missing Alabama State University student has been found dead. Adam Dowdell Jr. was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy. https://t.co/KUB8ToOz3S pic.twitter.com/6O7yvGcXzQ — AL.com (@aldotcom) September 15, 2020

