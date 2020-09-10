Survivor Season 41 Filming Delayed Until 2021

Fans of the hit CBS reality series Survivor will have to wait until next year to enjoy a new season of the show, according to reports. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, CBS has reportedly hit pause on filming for the upcoming season 41.

There had previously been hopes that the series could resume filming at the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji this fall, but they were once again delayed.

Now, the target period to resume production is spring 2021.

From Inside Survivor:

Production is said to be returning to its regular time-frame, albeit a year behind schedule, with the aim to film seasons 41 and 42 from April-July 2021 in Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands. It’s unclear at this moment when CBS would air these seasons, but if it followed the usual pattern, we could theoretically be waiting until this time next year until we see new Survivor. And that’s based on production being able to start in April, which depends entirely on the state of the pandemic.

Most recently, Survivor concluded its 40th season, Survivor: Winners at War, on Wednesday, May 13. The season featured 10 men and 10 women who were previous winners as they battled it out for a $2 million grand prize.

The series was filmed between May 22 and June 29, 2019, in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji. It is the eighth consecutive season to be filmed in Fiji and premiered on February 12, 2020.

When it was all said and done, Tony Vlachos walked away as the show’s latest two-time winner.