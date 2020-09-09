Tragedy has struck the California University of Pennsylvania football family. This week, it was announced that defensive lineman Jamain Stephens has passed away at age 20 due to complications from COVID-19.

“Jamain went to his eternal reward after suffering from complications of COVID-19,” Stephens’ high school Central Catholic said in a statement.

“Known more commonly by his nickname, ‘Juice,’ Jamain was a defensive lineman for the Vikings, winning two WPIAL championships and a state championship in 2015. Jamain went on to continue his football career at California University of Pennsylvania, majoring in Business Administration.”

Stephens played for the Cal Vulcans for the past three seasons. This year, the Vulcans were forced to cancel the football season due to the coronavirus pandemic. He played in 32 games during his career.

Athletic Director Dr. Karen Hjerpe added: “Jamain was such a wonderful student with a smile on his face every time you saw him. His personality was contagious and he made such a positive impact on everyone he met.”

Members of the Counseling Center are available to provide support to Cal U students, according to a release.

