A coronavirus breakout on the University of South Carolina campus has led to half of the greek houses being placed under quarantine, according to Newsweek. Specific names of the fraternities and sororities that were placed under quarantine have not been announced.

The university announced that nine of 20 residences in the school’s Greek village “have now been placed in quarantine after residents of those houses tested positive for the coronavirus.”

15 students have received interim suspensions for not following the terms of quarantine.

Bob Caslen, the university’s president, addressed the situation in a letter to students.

“Our total number of active cases is larger than we expected at this point, and some student behavior off campus is both disappointing and unacceptable. We are confronting these realities and taking action,” Caslen wrote.

