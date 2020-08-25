Big 12 Football: Betting Odds & Props For 2020 Season

Despite multiple Power Five conferences announcing they would be postponing the 2020 college football season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Big 12 plans to march forward with a modified schedule. The conference has adapted to a 10-game schedule that will include one out of conference game to start the season before playing nine conference games from September 26 through December 5.

Ahead of the season, the oddsmakers are sharing their thoughts on how the action could all play out.

As you might expect, the Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns, and Oklahoma State Cowboys are favored to win the Big 12 Championship, while the Iowa State Cyclones are expected to have the highest average attendance numbers.

For individual accolades, Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler, and Texas’s Sam Ehlinger have the best Heisman Trophy odds.

What do the oddsmakers have in mind for your favorite team’s upcoming season?

The latest Big 12 football betting odds and prop bets can be seen below, via SportsBettingDime.com.

2020 Big 12 Football Betting Odds & Prop Bets

BAYLOR BEARS

Odds to Win the Conference: 24/1

Odds to play in the Conference Championship Game: 11/1

Over/Under wins: 4.5

Over/Under Average Home Attendance: 12,480.5

Heisman odds for Charlie Brewer: 250/1

John Lovett Over/Under Rushing Yards: 579.5

Tyquan Thornton Over/Under Receiving Yards: 659.5

Charlie Brewer Over/Under Passing Yards: 2015.5

Charlie Brewer Over/Under Passing TDs: 14.5

Odds Charlie Brewer passes RGIII on Baylor’s all-time passing leader list: 12/1 (needs 2,595 yards)

IOWA STATE CYCLONES

Odds to Win the Conference: 8/1

Odds to play in the Conference Championship Game: 13/5

Over/Under wins: 6.5

Over/Under Average Home Attendance: 30,884.5

Heisman odds for Brock Purdy: 125/1

Breece Hall Over/Under Rushing Yards: 795.5

Tarique Milton Over/Under Receiving Yards: 588.5

Brock Purdy Over/Under Passing Yards: 2,799.5

Brock Purdy Over/Under Passing TDs: 19.5

Odds Brock Purdy is a 2021 first-round pick: 3/1

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Odds to Win the Conference: 50000/1

Odds to play in the Conference Championship Game: 25000/1

Over/Under wins: 2.0

Over/Under Average Home Attendance: 12,495.5

Heisman odds for Pooka Williams: 350/1

Pooka Williams Over/Under Rushing Yards: 965.5

Andrew Parchment Over/Under Receiving Yards: 605.5

Leading Passer Over/Under Passing Yards: 1,550.5

Leading Passer Over/Under Passing TDs: 9.5

Odds to Start Most Games at QB:

1. Thomas MacVittie: 2/3

2. Miles Kendrick: 7/3

3. Jalon Daniels: 9/1

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Odds to Win the Conference: 71/1

Odds to play in the Conference Championship Game: 28/1

Over/Under wins: 5.0

Over/Under Average Home Attendance: 12,499.5

Harry Trotter Over/Under Rushing Yards: 545.5

Malik Knowles Over/Under Receiving Yards: 495.5

Skylar Thompson Over/Under Passing Yards: 17645.5

Skylar Thompson Over/Under Passing TDs: 10.5

Odds Justin Hughes Plays in All 10 Games: 1/2

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Odds to Win the Conference: 6/5

Odds to play in the Conference Championship Game: 2/5 (-250)

Over/Under wins: 8.5

Oklahoma Home Attendance Over/Under: 22,750.5

Spencer Rattler Heisman odds: 15/1

Kennedy Brooks Over/Under Rushing Yards: 845.5

Charleston Rambo Over/Under Receiving Yards: 754.5

Spencer Rattler Over/Under Passing Yards: 2,536.5

Spencer Rattler Over/Under Passing TDs: 21.5

Odds to Start at QB Week #1: Tanner Mordecai OR Spencer Rattler

1. Rattler: 2/7 (or -350)

2. Mordecai: 7/2 (or +350)

Oklahoma Odds to Go Undefeated in the Regular Season: 6/1

OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS

Odds to Win the Conference: 9/2

Odds to play in the Conference Championship Game: 3/2

Over/Under wins: 7.5

Over/Under Average Home Attendance: 13,495.5

Heisman odds for Chuba Hubbard: 13/1

Chuba Hubbard Over/Under Rushing Yards: 1495.5

Tylan Wallace Over/Under Receiving Yards: 1095.5

Spencer Sanders Over/Under Passing Yards: 2,25.5

Spencer Sanders Over/Under Passing TDs: 17.5

Odds to Go Higher in the 2021 NFL Draft:

1. Tylan Wallace: 5/6

2. Chuba Hubbard: 6/5

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Odds to Win the Conference: 9/2

Odds to play in the Conference Championship Game: 3/2

Over/Under wins: 8.0

Over/Under Average Home Attendance: 26,393.5

Heisman odds for Sam Ehlinger: 17/1

Keaontay Ingram Over/Under Rushing Yards: 745.5

Brennan Eagles Over/Under Receiving Yards: 535.5

Sam Ehlinger Over/Under Passing Yards: 2645.5

Sam Ehlinger Over/Under Passing TDs: 21.5

Odds Tom Herman is Texas’ coach in Week 1, 2021: 1/3

TCU HORNED FROGS

Odds to Win the Conference: 50/1

Odds to play in the Conference Championship Game: 22/1

Over/Under wins: 6.5

Over/Under Average Home Attendance: 11,574.5

Darwin Barlow Over/Under Rushing Yards: 447.5

Taye Barber Over/Under Receiving Yards: 479.5

Max Duggan Over/Under Passing Yards: 1,999.5

Max Duggan Over/Under Passing TDs: 16.5

Odds TCU finishes over .500: 3/4

TEXAS TECH RED RAIDERS

Odds to Win the Conference: 95/1 (+9500)

Odds to play in the Conference Championship Game: 45/1

Over/Under wins: 4.5

Over/Under Average Home Attendance: 15,236.5

Heisman odds for Alan Bowman: 175/1

SaRodorick Thompson Over/Under Rushing Yards: 685.5

T.J. Vasher Over/Under Receiving Yards: 605.5

Alan Bowman Over/Under Passing Yards: 2,975.5

Alan Bowman Over/Under Passing TDs:: 20.5

Odds TTU Attempts a 50-yard-plus field goal: 4/1 (TTU hasn’t even attempted a 50-yarder since 2015)

WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS

Odds to Win the Conference: 105/1

Odds to play in the Conference Championship Game: 49/1

Over/Under wins: 4.5

Over/Under Average Home Attendance: 8,553.5

Leddie Brown Over/Under Rushing Yards: 525.5

Top Receiver (TBD) Over/Under Receiving Yards: 601.5

Leading Passer Over/Under Passing Yards: 1,895.5

Leading Passer Over/Under TDs: 14.5

Odds to start more games:

1. Jarret Doege: 1/3

2. Austin Kendall: 3/1