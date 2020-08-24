Lakers vs Trail Blazers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs, Game 4 Online

The Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers return to action at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida for Game 4 of their Western Conference quarterfinals series of the NBA Playoffs.

Los Angeles holds a 2-1 series lead.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis put together a strong performance in Game 2 to give the Lakers the series advantage and they’ll be looking to continue their momentum.

“We know who we are as human beings,” James said after the win, via ESPN.com. “We’re not trying to be nobody else but our own identity, our own self. And when you know yourself and when you’re confident in what you do both on and off the floor and you know what you represent, then there’s no ego. There’s no ego. We want both of us to succeed, both on and off the floor.”

The Lakers enter Monday night’s game as heavy 7.5-point favorites.

Lakers vs Trail Blazers Viewing Details

Event: Lakers vs Trail Blazers

Date: Monday, August 24

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: Watch TNT

Betting Odds: Lakers -7.5 | O/U: 224.5

If you already have a cable or satellite provider, you can watch the NBA online at Watch TNT.

If you don't have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch TNT through Sling TV.

You can also live stream TNT online through DIRECTV NOW.

If you can't watch the event on your TV or computer, you can watch the ceremony on the Watch TNT App.

If you don't have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the awards through Sling TV.

For Sling TV users, you can watch TNT on the Sling app.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app in the App Store and Google Play where you can watch TNT.