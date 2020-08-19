Derrius Guice Rape Allegations: 2 Ex-LSU Students Accuse RB of Rape

Derrius Guice was a star running back at Louisiana State University before being drafted by the Washington Football Team. Guice’s professional career got off to a slow start due to injuries, but now it could be over before it even began after his arrest for domestic violence including felony strangulation.

However, there are even more dark allegations against the former Tiger which stem from his college days.

According to a report from USA Today Sports, Guice is accused of raping two former LSU students during his time in Baton Rouge as a member of the football team. The incidents allegedly occurred just months apart in 2016 as Guice was a freshman member of the program and breaking onto the national scene.

The report says that the women’s allegations were shared with multiple coaches, an athletic administrator, and a nurse, but the school never investigated the matters.

Guice is accused of raping the women in their own apartments after heavy nights of drinking. He is also alleged to have had a violent streak that included intimidation against at least one of the women. One of the women was a former LSU tennis player, and both left the school after their incidents.

Guice’s attorney Peter D. Greenspun is denying all of the allegations.

“At no time were allegations of physical or sexual assault brought against Derrius during his years as a student athlete at LSU,” Greenspun said in his statement. “To bring up such assertions only after the Virginia charges were initiated certainly calls into question the credibility, nature and timing of what is being alleged years later.

“Such speculation and innuendo should not be the basis for Derrius to be required to make any comment at all. But he wants to be absolutely clear. The allegations in this story are just that and have no basis in fact.”

LSU was asked about allegations that they did not fully investigate the matters, but they simply responded with a vague and basic statement.

“LSU and LSU Athletics take all accusations of sexual assault with the utmost seriousness. Formal complaints are promptly and fully investigated and the rights and privacy of students are protected as stipulated by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act,” the statement read. “Complainants are also strongly encouraged to report the offense to law enforcement and are provided information on health care, counseling and supportive measures available.”

You can read a full rundown of each incident and the full allegations in the original report.