76ers vs Celtics Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Online

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics return to action inside of the NBA bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida with Game 2 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinals series. Boston holds a 1-0 series lead.

After the Celtics were led by the frontcourt duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, 76ers star Joel Embiid knows he needs to step up to help Philadelphia even the score.

“I’ve got to do more,” Embiid told reporters following Game 1, via ESPN.com. “I got one job to do: to carry us. I’m going to need my teammates to help, but I need to do more. I’ve got to take more shots, I’ve got to be more aggressive, I’ve got to help my teammates.”

The Celtics enter Wednesday evening’s game as 4.5-point favorites over the 76ers.

How can you tune in to catch the action?

All of the information you need to watch the NBA on TNT can be seen below.

76ers vs Celtics Viewing Details

Event: 76ers vs Celtics

Date: Wednesday, August 19

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: Watch TNT

Betting Odds: Celtics -4.5 | O/U: 215.5

How To Live Stream 76ers vs Celtics Online

If you already have a cable or satellite provider, you can watch the NBA online at Watch TNT. You just need your log-in and password information and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch TNT through Sling TV. Sling TV is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computers, or mobile devices for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes TNT and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream TNT online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch 76ers vs Celtics On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch the event on your TV or computer, you can watch the ceremony on the Watch TNT App, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

How To Watch 76ers vs Celtics Without a Cable Subscription

