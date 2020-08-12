The Legend of Zelda franchise is renowned for its innovative and challenging dungeons, making them some of the most exceptional video game levels in history. And today, we’re counting down the Top 10 Best Dungeons in the Legend of Zelda.

10. Tower of the Gods (The Wind Waker)

After acquiring all three Goddess Pearls, the Tower of the Gods is issued as a final trial to you to prove yourself worthy of the Master Sword. The dungeon is a mix of religious awe and medieval sci-fi that is a sight to behold. You start by sailing around the inside of the tower with your trusty boat. You then have to take control of three sentient statues to a special altar to ascend to the boss room. The subsequent fight against the tower’s robotic guardian, Gohdan, is a heart-pounding test worthy of your skills. The fact that you end this dungeon by ringing a bell at the top makes completing feel like a real accomplishment.