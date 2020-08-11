Indiana Teens Busted For Plotting Columbine-Inspired School Shootings

Two Indiana teens were busted after it was discovered that they had been planning Columbine-inspired mass shootings. John Schultz IV, 18, and Donald Robin Jr., 17, were reportedly obsessed with the 1999 Columbine school shooting and were openly planning to “kill a bunch of kids” at two different high schools.

According to ABC57, Schultz had said he wanted to “kill as many as they can and kill themselves just like Columbine.”

Robin also discussed killing “human scum” and admitted to once taking his father’s AR15 to school when he was in eighth grade. However, he ultimately decided against following through with the shooting.

Both teens were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and intimidation.

“Anytime anyone’s obsessed with Columbine, yes, it’s a fine line between free speech and when you cross the line,” Fulton County Prosecutor Michael Marrs told WSBT. “But when it goes so far as to start making a plan and taking an overt act and furtherance of that plan, that’s where we ask for warrants and we do something about it.

“Anything like this, we’re going to take extremely seriously because I think history has shown us that sadly, these kind of things do get carried out. And we’re not going to take it lightly.”

Schultz is currently being held in Fulton County Jail, while Robin is being held in a juvenile detention center until his 18th birthday when he will be transferred.

