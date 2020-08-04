TCU Football: Gary Patterson Issues Statement on Racial Slur Allegation

TCU football coach Gary Patterson is addressing reports that he used a racial slur in front of his players. TCU defensive back Niko Small and linebacker Dylan Jordan both brought up Patterson’s use of the word on social media.

According to Patterson, he met with the senior leadership of his team and they discussed how to move forward.

“I met with our Seniors and Leadership Council last night about how we move forward as a team, together,” Patterson wrote. ” We are committed to individuals and as a program to fighting racial injustice of any kind.

“I apologize for the use of a word that, in any context, is unacceptable. I have always encouraged our players to do better and be better and I must live by the same standards. Our players, past and present have always been the strength of our program. These men are and will always be my motivation and driving force.”

Jordan gave the most detailed account of Patterson’s alleged use of the slur.

“This past Sunday was our third practice of fall camp,” Jordan wrote on social media. “Coach Patterson called me out for posting my gf (girlfriend) on National GF Day in front of the defense. “As practice moved on, he approached me about it. He then said, ‘you’re a f****** spoiled brat, I’ll send you back to (Pittsburg, Kansas).’ He followed with, ‘you’ve been saying (racial slurs) in the meeting room.’ This morning, I show up for practice and multiple players approached me and asked if it was true. I told them yes and how everything happened. We refused to go to practice this morning, and he came to the locker room and said, ‘I wasn’t calling him a (racial slur).’ This behavior is not okay now or ever and there needs to be repercussions to these actions.”

According to 247 Sports, multiple players did not attend TCU’s practice on Monday as a result of the incident.